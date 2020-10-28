Murphy: Phillies need to know how good organizations operate

The Phillies need to know what the Dodgers know. Or, rather, they need to know how they know it.

They need to know how they decided to pick Will Smith after every other team had passed on him in the first round in 2016. They need to know how they landed on Walker Buehler the year before. They need to know why they thought Max Muncy was a viable flier, and how they decided Mookie Betts was worth the money and the prospects.

They need to know what the Rays know. They need to know how a team can go to the World Series with a meager payroll and just five of its own draft picks on its roster. They need to know why they targeted Tyler Glasnow and Willy Adames in trades.

The Phillies need to know how good organizations operate. The Dodgers and Rays are two of the best in baseball. They also happen to be the only two teams that, as of last night, were still playing baseball in 2020.