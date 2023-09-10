PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies' bullpen blew a lead Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia hitters left the bases loaded in the seventh inning and runners on second and third in the eighth.

They got the first two runners on in the ninth and still didn’t score.

All that added up to a frustrating 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins before 40,894 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

But what Ranger Suarez did should make fans who eschewed the first full day of the NFL season to watch the Phillies be hopeful about the future.

Suarez threw one of his best starts of the season. He struck out a career-high 10 in 6 ⅓ innings and took a no-hitter into the seventh.

“I felt really good overall,” Suarez said. “I felt I was locating my pitches today, especially the breaking ball was working well today.

Philadelphia (78-64) leads the Chicago Cubs (77-67) by two games for the National League’s top wild-card spot.

If the Phillies want to duplicate their unexpected playoff success of last October, they will need more of what Suarez gave them Sunday, especially since Philadelphia’s starting rotation, with the exception of Zack Wheeler, has been shaky at best with a 6.62 ERA this month.

“He threw strikes,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “His stuff looked electric. It was really good for him. But I think he’s been pretty good all year. It’s just a matter of staying healthy and kind of getting in a rhythm. I think that’s what’s probably hurt him more than anything.”

After Suarez left with the Phillies leading 3-2, Matt Strahm allowed the tying run to score on a single in the seventh. Cleanup hitter Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run off Seranthony Dominguez in the eighth inning to give Miami a lead it never relinquished.

Dominguez also allowed a two-run home run in Friday’s loss to Miami.

“He’s not commanding the baseball right now,” manager Rob Thomson said. “We have to fix him.”

Unlike Dominguez, Suarez seems headed in the right direction.

He was an integral part of the Phillies' run to the World Series last year. He started games and pitched out of the bullpen, finishing 2-0 with a save and a 1.23 ERA in five postseason appearances.

But he has been inconsistent at best this season. He was bothered by elbow trouble in spring training and did not make his season debut until April 27.

Sunday was his second start after returning from spending a stint on the injured list because of a right hamstring strain. Opponents began the game batting .277 against him, compared to .249 last year and .194 in 2021.

“I have felt good overall,” Suarez. “Last year was a little different because this year I’ve been hurt a couple of times. I’ve been dealing with the elbow thing, the (hamstring) situation. But other than that, it’s been good.”

Suarez was sharp from the start Sunday.

His first three pitches were strikes, the third a changeup that leadoff hitter Garrett Hampson swung through for a strikeout.

As the innings progressed, fans began to think no-hitter. But after a one-out walk in the seventh, Dane Myers doubled to right-center for Miami’s first hit. Yuli Gurriel followed with a two-run double to left. Thomson then pulled Suarez, who received a standing ovation on his walk back to the dugout.

It was easily the best Suarez has pitched since June, when he allowed just four runs in 33 ⅓ innings.

“I was really happy with what Ranger did,” Thomson said. “He had everything going. The curveball was really effective. We’ll build off this. He was really pitching with a lot of confidence.”

The Phillies begin a series of four games in three days against the Atlanta Braves with a day-night doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon.

“They’re going to be tough games,” Thomson said. “Two good teams. Monday is going to be a long day with the day-night. We just have to grind through it.”

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hampson ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .281 Bell dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .276 1-Edwards pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .316 Burger 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 De La Cruz rf-lf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .258 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281 J.Sánchez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .247 Chisholm Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Berti 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Wendle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Fortes c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .204 Totals 32 5 5 5 5 14

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .198 Turner ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .266 Harper dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .294 Bohm 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .277 Stott 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .290 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .289 a-Pache ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .270 Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Totals 34 4 8 4 6 13

Miami 000 000 320—5 5 0 Philadelphia 201 000 010—4 8 0

a-walked for Marsh in the 8th.

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

LOB—Miami 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Myers (3), Gurriel (16), Bohm (29), Castellanos (36). HR—De La Cruz (19), off Domínguez; Turner (24), off Okert; Schwarber (43), off Hoeing. RBIs—Gurriel 2 (23), Fortes (23), De La Cruz 2 (73), Turner 2 (70), Schwarber (94), Castellanos (88). SB—Harper (9), Marsh (9), Fortes (4), Berti (14).

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 2 (Hampson 2); Philadelphia 8 (Sosa, Bohm 2, Stott 2, Schwarber 2, Realmuto). RISP—Miami 3 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up—Burger, Bohm. GIDP—Bohm.

DP—Miami 1 (Wendle, Hampson, Gurriel).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Okert 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 12 3.74 Hoeing 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 68 4.11 Puk 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.15 Soriano 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.43 Robertson, W, 2-4 1 1 0 0 2 3 31 6.43 Nardi, H, 14 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 2.94 Scott, S, 7-10 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 2.24

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 6 1-3 2 3 3 3 10 87 3.93 Strahm, BS, 1-4 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 15 3.33 Domínguez, L, 4-4 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 4.25 Covey 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.50

Inherited runners-scored—Hoeing 1-0, Scott 2-0, Strahm 1-1. HBP—Scott (Turner). WP—Robertson.

Umpires—Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T—3:02. A—40,894 (42,901).