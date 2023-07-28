Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson writes Trea Turner’s name on the lineup card with one thought before each game.

“Every day I think he’s going to get back to being who he is,” Thomson said Wednesday.

Turner is in the midst of the worst season of his career. Thomson left open the possibility he might drop Turner in the lineup when the Phillies begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday night.

“We’ll talk about it,” Thomson said.

Turner’s struggles are one of the most confounding stories in all of baseball this season. The Phillies signed the 30-year-old shortstop to an 11-year, $300-million contract in the offseason. He began Friday with an anemic slash line of .245/.297/.384 — all career lows for a season where he played 25 or more games.

His hitting woes have carried over into the field. He has committed 12 errors — four away from his career-high of 16 last season. Turner’s negative-4 defensive runs saved is tied for 21st among 25 shortstops who have played at least 500 innings this season.

Turner was 4 for 20 with six strikeouts in his last five games. He heard plenty of boos during that stretch.

Simply put, Turner is too good to be playing this way.

So what is Thomson going to do?

He gave Turner off Wednesday as the Phillies rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. The Phillies had a scheduled day off Thursday, so Turner got consecutive days of rest.

Thomson said Turner has been doing a lot of work to get out of his slump, and maybe it's been too much.

“That’s a lot of what goes into going into slumps or tough times,” Thomson said. “Guys just try to do too much.”

The second option is dropping Turner in the batting order.

It’s easy for fans to shout, “drop him in the order.”

But this isn’t fantasy baseball or a video game. Players have egos and emotions.

Turner has hit leadoff or second for almost his entire career. Thomson did drop Turner to cleanup for seven games earlier this season with positive results. He batted .296 with two home runs in those contests.

But dropping someone in the order isn’t as simple as writing somebody’s name in a different slot. If Turner drops in the order, someone moves up. Would Bryson Stott or Alec Bohm be as productive at the top of the order as they have been in the middle or bottom of the lineup?

“We’ll have a conversation with the staff, particularly with (hitting coach) Kevin Long,” Thomson said, “just to make sure we’re doing the right thing, not only moving a guy down but moving a guy up because he’s really comfortable maybe hitting down in the order or whatever spot he’s in … making sure we’re doing the right thing by him and not putting too much pressure on him.”

Thomson agreed that Turner’s performance defies explanation.

All the manager can do is believe today is the day the shortstop turns it around.

“It’s going to happen,” Thomson said. “I’m sure. It’s just a matter of when, and I think, as a group, that at some point this offense is going to explode, because we’re just a lot better than what we’re hitting right now.”