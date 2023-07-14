PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to Bryce Harper and first base, it's not so fast for the Phillies.

Manager Rob Thomson said after Friday's 8-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on that Harper will not play first base Saturday or Sunday.

Before the game, Thomson said Harper could "possibly" play first base this weekend.

Either way, Harper's debut at first base is coming soon, probably this upcoming week.

Harper has not played the field since April of last season because of an elbow injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

“We’re not going to play him every day,” Thomson said. “We’re going to ease him into this thing. We’re going to play him a day, give him a day off, play him two days (and) give him a day off.”

Harper began Friday with a slash line of .290/.386/.400 as the Phillies primary designated hitter. But he has hit just three home runs in 210 at-bats and none since May 25.

Thomson said playing first base might boost Harper’s offense.

“He sort of got used to DHing,” Thomson said, “but a lot of players when they play defense, they hit better.”

Thomson said in time Harper could become an excellent defensive first baseman.

“He’s athletic,” Thomson said. “His glove skills are really good. The thing that we have to move through as this goes on are just situational plays … cuts and relays, bunt plays, that type of thing. We have no other way (to prepare for those plays) other than putting him in the game.”

Thomson said Harper's arm strength already compares favorably to most first baseman. Harper began wrking out at first base in May.

"I told him the other day, in terms of arm strength, he might have the best arm strength of any first baseman right now,” Thomson said. “He can really throw. It’s remarkable, really, where he’s come in a short period of time.”

Rojas to the big leagues

The Phillies promoted outfielder Johan Rojas from the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils and put Christian Pache on the 10-day injured list with right elbow irritation. Thomson said Pache has a screw in his throwing elbow that was causing pain. The screw was put in the elbow even before Pache was a professional player.

The Phillies signed Rojas for $10,000 in January of 2018 during the international signing period. MLB.com ranks Rojas as the Phillies No. 6 prospect.

The 22-year-old is already an elite defender with standout speed.

The only question - and it’s a big one - is can he hit at the major league level.

Rojas was batting .306 with a .361 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging percentage in Reading.

Thomson said Rojas will play center field against left-handed pitchers.

“He’s had a great year,” Thomson said. “He’s swung the bat well. He has power. He’s one of the best center fielders in the game, and he’s on the (40-man) roster.”

Pache’s injured list stint was retroactive to July 11, so he’s eligible to return July 21.