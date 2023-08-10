PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson can’t explain it.

Neither can shortstop Trea Turner.

No matter what the explanation the Phillies are hitting home runs - lots of them.

The Phillies blasted three home runs and beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 before 30,113 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. The Phillies (64-52) have hit 18 home runs in their past seven games. Turner gave the Phillies the lead for good with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

“Sometimes you like to overthink it and try to find a reason why this is happening or it’s not happening,” Turner said. “Sometimes you just relax, keep the line moving, not try to do too much and you hit two, three homers in the lineup. I don’t know the explanation, but I enjoy it. That’s for sure.”

The victory was somewhat overshadowed by an injury to Bryce Harper, who left the game after the fourth inning with a mid-back spasm, according to the Phillies.

Harper could have injured his back on Dominic Smith’s slow roller to first base in the top of the fourth. The ball hit the bag and took a bad hop. Harper mishandled it. The play was originally scored an error before being changed to a hit.

Thomson said he wasn’t sure how the injury happened.

“It’s just day-to-day,” the manager said. “We’ll check him out (Friday).”

As for the game, things turned in the Phillies favor when Turner pulled a 96 mph fastball from Nationals reliever Andres Machado 404 feet deep onto the left field stands. Seven games into the 10-game homestand, Turner is 10 for 25 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

The Phillies took control in the seventh inning as Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto each hit two-run shots to make it 6-1.

When it comes to the long ball, the Phillies have been a feast or famine team all season. Right now, everybody’s plate is full.

“I can’t answer that. I really can’t,” Thomson said when asked why the home runs come in bunches. It’s like hitting with runners in scoring position and slumps and getting hot. It comes and goes, but I can’t explain it.”