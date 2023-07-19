PHILADELPHIA — Time and youth are on Andrew Painter’s side.

Those are two good attributes to take in Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies announced Wednesday that their top pitching prospect will probably have to undergo right elbow UCL reconstruction with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The next time the 20-year-old Painter will probably be back on the mound will be 2025. He will be 22.

Painter will have a surgical consultation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday in Los Angeles, California. ElAttrache did Bryce Harper’s Tommy John surgery this past offseason. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Painter’s surgery is tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday.

“He was right on the verge of being a big league pitcher,” Dombrowski said Wednesday before the Phillies hosted the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. “But normally with these surgeries, the players come back and do well for themselves.

“(Even) if there’s a little bit of time delay coming back, building his stuff back up, you’re still talking about a very young man who still has a long future ahead of him.”

The Phillies selected Painter with the 13th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. Painter was the 2021 Florida Gatorade high school baseball Player of the Year.

He wowed the Phillies organization last year with a 99 mph fastball. Painter pitched in Single-A and Double-A in 2022, finishing with a 6-2 record, a 1.56 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 103 ⅔ innings.

The Phillies projected Painter as a member of the team’s starting rotation this season. But he was shutdown in March after one spring training outing because of a partial ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury.

The Phillies said Painter does not have a complete tear. They originally tried rest and letting the injury heal on its own.

“There was a healing process,” Dombrowski said. “He’s felt good at times, but unfortunately he has had recurrence of pain. Of course, you’re going to go conservative, follow doctor recommendations. Nobody wants to have surgery.”

The Phillies hadn’t come out and said it, but they weren’t counting on Painter to return for this season. Dombrowski said the injury in the short term has no impact on the current Phillies. As for the long-term impact?

“I can’t really speak to the long term as of yet,” Dombrowski said. “I know we’ll be looking at him and thinking in 2025 that he has a chance to be in our rotation at that time. But that’s a long time away.”

One Phillies pitcher who knows what Painter is about to go through is starter Zack Wheeler, who missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2015. It sometimes seems inevitable that power pitchers will have to undergo Tommy John surgery at some point in their career.

“It’s probably good that it happened now,” Wheeler said. “He can get it out of the way and have a nice long career. It’s going to be a grind. You’ll have your good days and bad days. Just stay on the same level … You just have to follow the course.”