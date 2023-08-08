PHILADELPHIA -- Craig Kimbrel ran in from the bullpen for the top of the ninth Tuesday night.
The Citizens Bank Park lights flashed. The song “Welcome to the Jungle” blared throughout the stadium. Many in the crowd of 40,264 recorded video of the scene with their phones.
What happened next ruined the mood.
Kimbrel gave up a home run to Joey Meneses as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Phillies won the first game 8-4.
Kimbrel hung a curveball to Meneses, who drove it into the left-field seats.
“I made one bad pitch,” he said. “I think that’s probably why I’m frustrated right now. Physically, I felt great today. I feel like my stuff was great. I made a bad pitch, and paid for it. Frustrating. It’s part of this game.”
People are also reading…
Kimbrel has been one of the Phillies‘ biggest surprises this season.
He’s also one of the team’s biggest questions.
Nobody expected Kimbrel to be as good as he has been when the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason.
Kimbrel emerged as the team’s closer with 19 saves.
But stamina is a question. He’s on pace to pitch in 72 games -- the most since he appeared in for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.
Kimbrell faded last season when pitching for the Dodgers and wasn’t on Los Angeles’ postseason roster.
Kimbrel will be watched closely the rest of the season. Manager Rob Thomson said he’s not concerned about Kimbrel’s workload.
"I think his stuff is still good,” Thomson said. “I’m not concerned about him. He’s had a few days off. He feels strong.”
Home runs aplenty
It took until a little more than halfway through the summer, but the home runs are back at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies hit four of them, two by Kyle Schwarber, in the first game of the doubleheader.
The first game win was Philadelphia's third straight victory. The Phillies hit 10 home runs during that stretch.
As hot as the Phillies are now, they went months without consistently hitting the long ball.
Schwarber epitomizes the Phillies’ feast-or-famine offense.
Schwarber entered Sunday on an 0-for-17 streak but then went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.
On Tuesday, Schwarber pulled a changeup from Nationals starter Trevor Williams 363 feet into the right-field stands in the third inning for the Phillies’ first run.
In the fourth, Schwarber launched a Williams fastball 447 feet into the second deck in right field for a three-run home run that gave the Phillies a 6-3 lead they never relinquished.
Schwarber is one of the most discussed Phillies hitters. Fans and media debate whether he should hit leadoff. He began Tuesday with a .182 batting average and .321 on-base percentage.
The Phillies simply win with him at the top of the order. They are 37-20 since he moved back into the leadoff spot on June 3. Since June 1, they are 15-0 in games in which he has hit a home run.
With 30 home runs this season, Schwarber is the first Phillies hitter to have back-to-back 30 home run seasons since Ryan Howard had six in a row from 2006-11.
Rojas to the rescue
Rookie center fielder Johan Rojas continued to make a favorable impression, mostly with his defense.
The 22-year-old made two acrobatic catches in the first game, including one in the ninth inning when he leaped and bounced off the left-center field wall.
“He’s good,” Philies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “He’s very good. He’s young. He comes to play, and he plays hard. He’s putting together really good at-bats for a young guy. Sometimes a team like us needs a young injection, and he brings that to the lineup.”
GAME 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|Meneses 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ruiz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Garrett lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Call cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Abrams ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Downs ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alu ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.294
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cave 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|Washington
|000
|200
|201_5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|030
|000_4
|8
|1
a-popped out for Chavis in the 6th. b-struck out for Downs in the 7th.
E_Castro (1). LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Turner (25), Stubbs (3). HR_Vargas (3), off Suárez; Meneses (10), off Hoffman; Meneses (11), off Kimbrel; Harper (7), off Gray. RBIs_Vargas 2 (18), Meneses 3 (63), Turner (40), Harper 2 (37), Stott (44). SB_Thomas (15), Castellanos (7), Turner (22), Stubbs (1), Stott (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Vargas, Abrams 2, Meneses); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Schwarber, Castro). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|92
|3.69
|Ferrer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|4.73
|Machado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|6.48
|Weems, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.62
|Finnegan, S, 18-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|95
|3.96
|Hoffman, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.06
|Domínguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.26
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.06
|Kimbrel, L, 6-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored_Ferrer 1-1, Machado 2-0, Hoffman 3-0, Domínguez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:04. A_40,264 (42,901).
GAME 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rutherford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.185
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cave lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Rojas cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|2
|11
|Washington
|012
|000
|010—4
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|003
|302
|00x—8
|10
|1
E—Vargas (3), Wheeler (1). LOB—Washington 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Abrams (21), Smith (14), Turner (24). HR—Ruiz (12), off Wheeler; Thomas (20), off Wheeler; Schwarber 2 (30), off Williams; Bohm (12), off Williams; Cave (2), off Willingham. RBIs—Ruiz 2 (42), Thomas 2 (67), Schwarber 5 (72), Bohm (72), Cave 2 (13). SB—Rojas (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Washington 3 (Vargas, Rutherford, Call); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP—Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
Runners moved up—Vargas, Bohm. LIDP—Thomas.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Harper).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 5-7
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|103
|5.00
|Willingham
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|9.00
|La Sorsa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.68
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-5
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|95
|3.74
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.54
|Ortiz
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored—Willingham 1-0.
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—2:33.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.