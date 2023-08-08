PHILADELPHIA -- Craig Kimbrel ran in from the bullpen for the top of the ninth Tuesday night.

The Citizens Bank Park lights flashed. The song “Welcome to the Jungle” blared throughout the stadium. Many in the crowd of 40,264 recorded video of the scene with their phones.

What happened next ruined the mood.

Kimbrel gave up a home run to Joey Meneses as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Phillies won the first game 8-4.

Kimbrel hung a curveball to Meneses, who drove it into the left-field seats.

“I made one bad pitch,” he said. “I think that’s probably why I’m frustrated right now. Physically, I felt great today. I feel like my stuff was great. I made a bad pitch, and paid for it. Frustrating. It’s part of this game.”

Kimbrel has been one of the Phillies‘ biggest surprises this season.

He’s also one of the team’s biggest questions.

Nobody expected Kimbrel to be as good as he has been when the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason.

Kimbrel emerged as the team’s closer with 19 saves.

But stamina is a question. He’s on pace to pitch in 72 games -- the most since he appeared in for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.

Kimbrell faded last season when pitching for the Dodgers and wasn’t on Los Angeles’ postseason roster.

Kimbrel will be watched closely the rest of the season. Manager Rob Thomson said he’s not concerned about Kimbrel’s workload.

"I think his stuff is still good,” Thomson said. “I’m not concerned about him. He’s had a few days off. He feels strong.”

Home runs aplenty

It took until a little more than halfway through the summer, but the home runs are back at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies hit four of them, two by Kyle Schwarber, in the first game of the doubleheader.

The first game win was Philadelphia's third straight victory. The Phillies hit 10 home runs during that stretch.

As hot as the Phillies are now, they went months without consistently hitting the long ball.

Schwarber epitomizes the Phillies’ feast-or-famine offense.

Schwarber entered Sunday on an 0-for-17 streak but then went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

On Tuesday, Schwarber pulled a changeup from Nationals starter Trevor Williams 363 feet into the right-field stands in the third inning for the Phillies’ first run.

In the fourth, Schwarber launched a Williams fastball 447 feet into the second deck in right field for a three-run home run that gave the Phillies a 6-3 lead they never relinquished.

Schwarber is one of the most discussed Phillies hitters. Fans and media debate whether he should hit leadoff. He began Tuesday with a .182 batting average and .321 on-base percentage.

The Phillies simply win with him at the top of the order. They are 37-20 since he moved back into the leadoff spot on June 3. Since June 1, they are 15-0 in games in which he has hit a home run.

With 30 home runs this season, Schwarber is the first Phillies hitter to have back-to-back 30 home run seasons since Ryan Howard had six in a row from 2006-11.

Rojas to the rescue

Rookie center fielder Johan Rojas continued to make a favorable impression, mostly with his defense.

The 22-year-old made two acrobatic catches in the first game, including one in the ninth inning when he leaped and bounced off the left-center field wall.

“He’s good,” Philies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “He’s very good. He’s young. He comes to play, and he plays hard. He’s putting together really good at-bats for a young guy. Sometimes a team like us needs a young injection, and he brings that to the lineup.”

GAME 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thomas rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .287 Meneses 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .280 Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Ruiz dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Garrett lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Adams c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .307 Vargas 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .246 Call cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .206 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Abrams ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Downs ss-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alu ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Totals 36 5 8 5 4 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .183 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Harper dh 5 1 1 2 0 3 .294 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Stott 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .302 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Cave 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Stubbs c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Rojas cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .320 Totals 35 4 8 4 4 11

Washington 000 200 201_5 8 0 Philadelphia 100 030 000_4 8 1

a-popped out for Chavis in the 6th. b-struck out for Downs in the 7th.

E_Castro (1). LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Turner (25), Stubbs (3). HR_Vargas (3), off Suárez; Meneses (10), off Hoffman; Meneses (11), off Kimbrel; Harper (7), off Gray. RBIs_Vargas 2 (18), Meneses 3 (63), Turner (40), Harper 2 (37), Stott (44). SB_Thomas (15), Castellanos (7), Turner (22), Stubbs (1), Stott (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Vargas, Abrams 2, Meneses); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Schwarber, Castro). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 5 92 3.69 Ferrer 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 4.73 Machado 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 30 6.48 Weems, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.62 Finnegan, S, 18-25 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 5 95 3.96 Hoffman, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 3.06 Domínguez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.26 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.06 Kimbrel, L, 6-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Ferrer 1-1, Machado 2-0, Hoffman 3-0, Domínguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:04. A_40,264 (42,901).

GAME 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Abrams ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .262 Thomas rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .289 Meneses dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Smith 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .269 Ruiz c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .249 Alu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Vargas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Rutherford lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Call cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Totals 38 4 11 4 0 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber dh 4 2 2 5 0 1 .185 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294 Harper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .296 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Stott 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .302 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Cave lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .216 Rojas cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .340 Totals 34 8 10 8 2 11

Washington 012 000 010—4 11 1 Philadelphia 003 302 00x—8 10 1

E—Vargas (3), Wheeler (1). LOB—Washington 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Abrams (21), Smith (14), Turner (24). HR—Ruiz (12), off Wheeler; Thomas (20), off Wheeler; Schwarber 2 (30), off Williams; Bohm (12), off Williams; Cave (2), off Willingham. RBIs—Ruiz 2 (42), Thomas 2 (67), Schwarber 5 (72), Bohm (72), Cave 2 (13). SB—Rojas (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Washington 3 (Vargas, Rutherford, Call); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP—Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

Runners moved up—Vargas, Bohm. LIDP—Thomas.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Harper).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 5-7 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 7 103 5.00 Willingham 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 27 9.00 La Sorsa 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 5.68

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 9-5 6 7 3 3 0 6 95 3.74 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.54 Ortiz 2 4 1 1 0 1 22 3.94

Inherited runners-scored—Willingham 1-0.

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—2:33.