PHILADELPHIA — For one night, the resilient Phillies couldn't muster a comeback.
The Milwaukee Brewers ended the Phillies’ four-game winning streak with a 5-3 win before 33,753 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia had pulled off several comeback wins since returning from the All-Star break last Friday. Much had been made of how resilient the team was during those wins.
On Wednesday, they trailed 3-0 but rallied to tie the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth on Kyle Schwarber’s two-run single. But that was all the scoring for the Phillies.
The Brewers, however, took the lead for good on Wilson Contreras’ RBI double in the top of the seventh. Contreras added another RBI double in the ninth.
Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run for the Phillies.
Philadelphia (52-43) will begin Thursday in possession of one of the National League’s three wild-card playoff berths.
Aborted comeback
The Phillies had a chance to tie the game in the ninth off Brewers closer Devin Williams.
Bryce Harper led off with a single, and Bryson Stott singled to put runners at first and third with one out.
Stott then tried to steal second on a 0-1 pitch to Alec Bohm. Brewers catcher Contreras threw Stott out at second.
Bohm struck out swinging on the next pitch to end the game.
“We were getting slow times on Williams (delivering the ball to the plate),” manager Rob Thomson said. “Stott is a pretty good base stealer. The catcher made a heck of a throw. We thought that base could have been stolen.”
Solid Sanchez
Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was the most positive thing about the game for the Phillies. He allowed one earned run in five innings and left with the score tied.
“When he came out of the game,” Thomson said, “I thought we were going to win that game.”
Sanchez has done a solid job since taking over as the No. 5 starter in the rotation.
He has gone at least five innings in five straight starts and allowed more than one earned run in just two of those outings. Sanchez boasts a 2.61 ERA and 0.91 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) in his six outings as a No. 5 starter.
The Brewers scored three runs (two unearned) off Sanchez in the second inning. He then shut Milwaukee down in the next three innings.
“He kept battling, kept pitching, kept throwing strikes,” Thomson said. “You see a lot of guys give up three in the second, and they just kind of collapse, but he kept pitching, and I’m proud of him for that.”
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Jones 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Perkins lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Bohm 1b-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|b-Hall ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|10
|Milwaukee
|030
|000
|101_5
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|000_3
|7
|1
a-popped out for Jones in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sosa in the 7th.
E_Miller (7), Sosa (8). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Perkins (4), Yelich (21), Contreras 2 (17), Wiemer (15), Marsh (18). HR_Castellanos (14), off Rea. RBIs_Perkins 2 (14), Yelich (51), Contreras 2 (35), Castellanos (57), Schwarber 2 (59). SB_Realmuto (11), Perkins (4). CS_Stott (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Contreras, Miller, Adames, Perkins); Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Bohm 2). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Sosa. GIDP_Taylor.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Bohm).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|74
|4.64
|Milner, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.31
|Peguero, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
|Payamps, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.79
|Williams, S, 24-26
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.69
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|86
|3.06
|Hoffman, L, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|2.81
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.70
|Marte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.91
|Bellatti
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:40. A_33,753 (42,901).
