PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies began Wednesday 10 games over .500.

They currently hold one of the National League’s three wildcard playoff spots.

What does Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski think of the current state of the Phillies?

“I feel real good about it,” he said before the Phillies hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. “I think we have a club that has starting pitching that if they’re throwing well in any short series can shut anybody down. We have a shutdown bullpen when it’s throwing well. And we have as many hitters in our lineup that can hit good pitching as any club.”

Despite that positive assessment, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to try to improve the team before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Dombrowski said Wednesday the Phillies are seeking a right-handed bat and starting pitching depth.

“You're always looking to get better any way that you possibly can,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski touched on several other subjects while meeting with reporters Wednesday:

On the impact of Bryce Harper being able to play first base on the trade deadline:

“Part of what we need (at the trade deadline) is based upon what happens with Bryce. Because if Bryce can move to first base, it allows us then to free up the DH spot and put (left fielder) Kyle (Schwarber) there a little bit more at that time, and then, we have the ability to decide what we want to do in left field — or the outfield, period.”

On the Phillies bullpen and starting rotation:

(The past two years Dombrowski has added a veteran starter at the deadline — Kyle Gibson in 2021 and Noah Syndergaard last year.)

“I think our bullpen has depth and is in position where it's not our priority. We also have guys in the minors in our bullpen that are throwing very well. I think it's more a situation where starting pitching depth is something (to look at). That would be something we'd keep our eyes open to.”

On trading top prospects for veterans:

“I don't think I'll say any more on the trading stuff. I think I've said enough. I think I've tipped my hands enough on what it is. You're never looking to trade your top prospects. But I can't also tell you that anytime somebody drops something on your lap that you can't say no. But I think I've probably said enough.”

On the current state of the trade market:

“Two weeks from (Tuesday) is the trading deadline at 6 o'clock. So two weeks is really a long time in the Major League Baseball trading deadline period. I really find that each day sometimes is more like a week as far as conversations are concerned. I do think things will be done. I think there's only a handful of teams that have really declared they are moving players. I think there's also a group of clubs that are pretty much saying, 'Let's see what happens.' It may go past the last weekend. That would not surprise me. So you have to be prepared for that. Then there's a group of clubs that you know are adding players for sure.”