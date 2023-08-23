PHILADELPHIA — Rob Thomson and Gabe Kapler managed against each other from opposite dugouts Monday night as the Phillies and San Francisco Giants began a three-game series with National League wild-card ramifications.

It seems like a long time ago now, but the two once worked side-by-side. Thomson was Kapler’s bench coach when Kapler managed the Phillies from 2018-19. The Giants hired Kapler as manager in 2020. The Phillies named Thomson manager after they fired Joe Girardi in June 2022.

“I respect him, greatly,” Thomson said when asked about Kapler before Monday’s game.

The two would appear to have a little in common. Thomson seems to be a more traditional “baseball man.” Kapler is known for being on the cutting edge of baseball’s latest trends.

Phillies fans immediately took to Thomson after he was named manager in large part because of how well the team played under his leadership. Phillies fans never accepted Kapler. He was booed as he walked t the mound to make piching changes Monday and Tuesday. Philadelphia was in contention for the playoffs both years under Kapler but stumbled late in the season and finished 80-82 in 2018 and 81-81 in 2019.

What was their working relationship like?

“I learned a lot about how to treat people,” Thomson said. “Gabe treated people outstandingly. He treated me as good as anybody has ever treated me. I actually learned a lot about the analytics side of the game. I always think you have to have a balance there … He taught me a lot about the numbers.”

The Phillies were Kapler’s first major league managing job. They paired him with Thomson in part because of the latter’s experience as a bench coach for Girardi with the New York Yankees from 2008-2017.

“Thomps was kind of a calming presence always,” Kapler said. “Ultra-prepared, very, very experienced and just a great guy. Really nice to be around.”

Kapler said he’s not surprised by Thomson’s success as manager.

“I think that comes from his preparation,” Kapler said. “He’s obviously very competitive, has a desire to win. He’s just a good baseball guy who’s been around a long time. He’s seen it from a lot of different angles and applies that to his managing style.”

Thomson said Kapler gave him a lot of freedom and allowed him to do what he’s always done as a bench coach.

But conversations about strategy with Kapler were different than the ones Thomson had with Girardi. Thomson was also Girardi’s bench coach in Philadelphia.

“Joe is a little bit more traditional,” Thomson said, “and Gabe is (new school).”

The Phillies (67-57) began Monday two games ahead of the Giants for the (65-59) for the top NL wild-card spot. This is critical because the top wild-card team will be seeded fourth in the six-team playoff field and host a best-of-three wild- card series.

That fourth seed becomes even more important, considering how the Phillies have played against the Giants.

This week isn’t the first time Kapler and Thomson have gone head-to-head. In fact, Kapler seems to have a hex over his old team and former bench coach.

The Giants swept the Phillies in a three-game series in San Francisco last September. The Giants swept the Phillies again in a three-game series in May. Philadelphia is 1-8 against the Giants in San Francisco since 2021.

For Thomson, there’s a simple explanation for the Giants’ success against Philadelphia, and it’s not the Curse of Gabe Kapler.

“We haven’t played well there,” Thomson said. “When we were out in San Francisco (in May), we didn’t particularly pitch well. We didn’t play well at all. We didn’t defend well, and we didn’t pitch well. You have to play a clean game, pick the ball up and throw it accurately, get guys on base and score runs.”