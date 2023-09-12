PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies like to talk about how resilient they are.

But this is getting ridiculous.

On Tuesday night, for the fifth time since Aug. 23, and the second time in consecutive days, the Phillies lost after hitting a home run to tie or take the lead in the eighth or ninth inning.

Trea Turner tied the game with a leadoff home run in the ninth, but the Atlanta Braves won 7-6 in 10 innings before 28,683 fans at Citizens Bank Park who probably felt as if they took a punch to the gut.

How much can one team take?

“I don’t know about (the losses) weighing on us or anything like that,” Bryce Harper said, “but we can’t let it happen, especially this late in the season. We have to win these games, plain and simple.

“We’re playing good teamsm of course, and we’re going to play more good teams down the stretch, but these are games, especially at home, that we need to come out on top.”

These defeats are magnified because of how late it is in the season. The Phillies (79-66) are the National League’s top wild card team. But the Chicago Cubs (78-68) are right behind them.

The top wild card spot is important because that team gets to host a best-of-three wild-card series.

The Braves have won two of the first three games of this four-game series. It concludes with a 6:05 p.m. Wednesday matchup.

The Phillies and Braves could meet again in the playoffs. The Phillies have proved they can go toe-to-toe with the Braves, who lead baseball with 848 runs scored and 281 home runs.

The Phillies sent Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler to the mound Tuesday. The Braves battered Wheeler for seven hits and six runs in five innings, his worst start of the season.

Wheeler needed 47 pitches to get through the first two innings. Things fell apart for Wheeler in the fifth as Atlanta scored five runs, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcel Ozuna homered.

Acuna has played the role of WWE wrestling villain the past two days. The fans boo loudly when he steps to the plate.

He took his time on his home run trot after blasting a Wheeler curveball 424 feet into the stands. Acuna practically came to a stop as he approached third base.

Facing a 6-1 deficit, the Phillies showed their resiliency and rallied.

The ninth inning had the fans on their feet and dancing — only to leave them groaning.

It began with Turner, who fell behind 0-2 but battled back to force a full count.

Braves closer Raul Iglesias threw a 95.1 mph, 3-2 fastball right over the plate to Turner, who belted it 404 feet into the left-field stands to tie the game.

Alec Bohm followed with a bloop single to right field. Harper then singled to right on a 3-2 pitch. The Phillies had runners at first and second with no one out.

J.T. Realmuto came to the plate. Why didn’t he bunt?

“I’m not sure he’s ever bunted before, to tell you the truth,” manager Rob Thomson said. “You don’t ask someone to do something that they can’t do.”

For the record, Realmuto has one career sacrifice bunt, and it came in 2015. On Tuesday, he struck out swinging, and the game went to extra innings.

The Braves brought in left-hander Brad Hand in the bottom of the 10th to preserve their one-run lead.

Left-handed Brandon Marsh came up with one out and the tying run on third. Thomson has pinch hit for Marsh against left-handed pitchers the past few games.

But this time the only available right-handed bat on the bench was switch hitter Rodolfo Castro, who has had one at-bat this September. The Phillies acquired Castro in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. His forte is supposed to be his ability to hit left-handed pitchers. He has a career .264 batting average (56 for 213) with 14 home runs against left-handers.

Meanwhile, Marsh is batting .236 (21 for 89) with two home runs against left-handed pitchers this season.

Why did Thomson let Marsh hit?

“He (Castro) hasn't had an at-bat in a week,” Thomson said. “I trust Marsh there.”

Marsh struck out.

Johan Rojas then popped up to second base to end the game.

The Phillies’ clubhouse was quiet after the loss. But Harper and Turner did not hesitate to address the current state of the Phillies.

“Right nowm at this second, yeah, it’s kind of tough,” Turner said. “But I feel like we move on pretty well here. We know we can do it. We know we can win some more games out here if a pitch goes our way, this or that, whatever it may be. But baseball is a hard game. They’re a really good team over there. I feel like we’ve played pretty well. It’s a hard game.”

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .333 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Riley 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .274 Olson 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .281 Ozuna dh 5 1 2 3 0 2 .267 1-Wall pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 d'Arnaud c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Rosario lf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .267 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .273 Harris II cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294 Totals 40 7 10 7 5 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 1 4 .199 Turner ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .272 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Harper 1b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .297 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Castellanos rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .270 Sosa 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 a-Stott ph-2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .288 Pache lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274 b-Marsh ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Rojas cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .288 Totals 40 6 12 6 5 13

Atlanta 000 150 000 1_7 10 0 Philadelphia 010 000 131 0_6 12 0

a-lined out for Sosa in the 6th. b-struck out for Pache in the 8th.

1-ran for Ozuna in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Rosario (23), Rojas (7). HR_Olson (51), off Wheeler; Acuña Jr. (37), off Wheeler; Ozuna (34), off Wheeler; Castellanos (23), off Fried; Harper (17), off Jiménez; Stott (15), off Jiménez; Turner (26), off Iglesias. RBIs_Olson (128), Acuña Jr. 2 (97), Ozuna 3 (81), Rosario (71), Castellanos (90), Turner 2 (75), Harper (61), Stott 2 (58). SB_Turner (27), Rojas (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia, d'Arnaud, Harris II 2); Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 2, Rojas, Turner, Bohm, Stott, Schwarber). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_d'Arnaud, Arcia, Stott. GIDP_Castellanos, Bohm.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Albies, Olson; Riley, Albies, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 5 4 1 1 2 6 87 2.64 Tonkin 2 2 1 1 2 3 39 3.64 Jiménez 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 3.38 Minter, H, 19 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.84 Iglesias, W, 5-4 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 3.26 Hand, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.26

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 5 7 6 6 3 4 96 3.70 Domínguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.09 Marte 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.95 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 1.78 Kimbrel, L, 7-6 1 1 1 0 0 0 20 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Marte 1-0. WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:28. A_28,683 (42,901).