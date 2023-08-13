PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ 10-game homestand came to a disappointing albeit entertaining end Sunday afternoon.

Sonny Gray threw six shutout innings to propel the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 win over the Phillies before 40,111 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies finished the homestand 6-4, but it ended with back-to-back losses to the American League Central Division-leading Twins. Still, Philadelphia (65-54) holds the National League’s top wild-card spot, and manager Rob Thomson is as optimistic as ever.

“Our offense is coming around,” he said. “We're starting to get big hits from a lot of people throughout the lineup. I think our (starting) rotation should be fairly rested. I really like where we’re at.”

Sunday’s game took on a bit of a carnival atmosphere in the later innings due to the Phillies' interactions with home plate umpire Alex MacKay.

With the Phillies down 2-0, third baseman Alec Bohm struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to end the seventh inning. Bohm spiked his bat. A few seconds later, he spiked his helmet. Mackay threw him out of the game.

“You would have had Bryce Harper coming up with the bases loaded down by one,” Bohm said. “We’ll never know what would have happened.

“We’re trying to win a game, big spot. I felt like I did all I could do. I felt like the bat was kind of taken out of my hands, but it’s a bunch of humans out there and mistakes happen.”

Harper led off the eighth inning. He too struck out looking. This time Thomson got thrown out as the crowd chanted “Ump, you suck!”

"We had other opportunities too, but we didn’t come through,” Thomson said. “That’s the last job I would want to have, being an umpire. I think it’s very difficult. He missed the call on Bohm, but like I said, we had other opportunities to turn that game and get things done.”

Before the losses to the Twins, the homestand had produced some of the Phillies' most exciting regular-season moments in years.

It began Aug. 4 with a standing ovation for struggling Trea Turner. The ovation appears to have worked. Turner, who was 1 for 4 Sunday, finished the homestand 17 for 39 (.436) with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Turner’s turnaround would have been enough for most homestands.

Not this one.

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in franchise history Wednesday.

Also that day, Weston Wilson hit a home run in his first big league at-bat, and Nick Castellanos hit career home run No. 200.

On Friday, Twins position player Jordan Luplow took the mound to pitch the final inning of Philadelphia's 13-2 win. Luplow imitated Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel and gave up Johan Rojas’ first career home run.

“There were a lot of cool moments,” Bohm said.

The Phillies won six of the homestands’s the first eight games. They hit 20 home runs during that stretch.

But Sunday, Gray lulled the Phillies' hitters and the fans to sleep. He allowed two hits and struck seven in six innings. Gray threw just 80 pitches before being pulled from the game.

“He’s got a lot of pitches,” Bohm said. “Everything moves. It’s a guy who personally I feel like I haven’t seen a lot.”

The Phillies begin a five-game road trip with games in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The homestand could have been so much more than it was. Instead, it ended with the Phillies scoring one run in their last 18 innings.

The Phillies' offense appeared to have broken out of its power funk. But now the question is whether the offense that good or if the Phillies were just facing bad pitchers early in the homestand.

Forty-three regular-season games remain and, they hope, some postseason contests in October to learn the answer.

For now, the Phillies are glad to have Monday off. Sunday finished a stretch in which they played 17 games in 17 days.

“We’re still playing good baseball, Thomson said. “These guys deserve the day off. We just have to get it going again in Toronto.”

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .284 Polanco 3b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .243 Luplow lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .333 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Vázquez 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .222 a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Wallner rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Gallo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Julien 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .281 Totals 36 3 10 3 4 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .297 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Cave 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .225 Stubbs c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Totals 30 0 5 0 3 11

Minnesota 101 000 001_3 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-lined out for Vázquez in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Vázquez (9). HR_Luplow (1), off Suárez. RBIs_Luplow (2), Polanco 2 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 2, Taylor 2); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm 2, Schwarber 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

LIDP_Stubbs. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Farmer, Julien, Vázquez; Gallo).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-5 6 2 0 0 3 7 80 3.04 Jax, H, 17 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.96 Thielbar, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.72 Pagán, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.20 Duran, S, 21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.76

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, L, 2-6 6 1-3 6 2 2 3 8 92 3.88 Domínguez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.05 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.18 Covey 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 4.68

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 3-0. HBP_Gray (Rojas), Jax (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:40. A_40,111 (42,901).