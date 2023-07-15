PHILADELPHIA — The ball left Fernando Tatis Jr.’s bat at 103.8 mph in the top of the first inning Saturday afternoon.

It flew toward the right center field gap with an expected batting average of .800.

Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas had it all the way.

The rookie, who was making his big league debut, made a leaping catch in front of the scoreboard. He then threw to first to double-up San Diego runner Ha-Seong Kim.

The double play was one of the most talked about plays after the Phillies beat the Padres 6-4.

“It was incredible, really,” Rojas said through a translater. “It was the second batter of the game. The excitement from the fans was amazing. It was a pretty special moment.”

Moments before the game started, Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos gave Rojas a hug, said “welcome to the show kid,” and told him to do his thing.

Defense is Rojas’ thing.

“What a way to break into the big leagues,” manager Ron Thomson said of Rojas’ catch. That’s what he is. He can really defend. He’s as good as anybody. He can really throw, very aggressive.”

The Phillies promoted the 22-year-old, of the Dominican Republic, from the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils and put Christian Pache on the 10-day injured list with right-elbow irritation.

The Phillies signed Rojas for $10,000 in January 2018 during the international signing period. MLB.com ranks Rojas as the Phillies' No. 6 prospect.

Rojas is already an elite defender with standout speed.

The only question, and it’s a big one, is can he hit at the major league level.

He went 0 for 3 before being removed for pinch-hitter Bryce Harper in Saturday’s win.

"When you can have a defender like that and a guy with speed, the hitting is going to come,” left fielder Kyle Schwarber said. “No one is worried about that. The speed and defense and things like that are very useful.”

After he made the catch and throw in the first inning, Castellanos hugged Rojas again. The two became close in spring training.

“I respect him a lot,” Rojas said. “He was guiding me through. In spring training, we were talking pretty much every day. He was guiding me through things.”

Rojas doesn’t speak English. But in two interviews with the team interpreter since joining the Phillies, his enthusiasm is clearly evident. Rojas is quick to smile. He says winning is in his blood.

That's something a veteran team like the Phillies can use as the dog days of the season begin.

“A kid that seems like he’s happy to be at the baseball field every day,” Schwarber said. "Those things can be refreshing, especially when you get guys that come up and they get their first taste of the big leagues, it can bring you back to the first time when you got called up. It’s really cool to see.”