PHILADELPHIA - Watching Trea Turner’s at-bats Friday night was like watching your kid at the plate in a Little League game.

You wanted him to desperately get a hit.

The Phillies shortstop went 1 for 4 as Philadelphia lost to the lowly Kansas City Royals 7-5 before 36,510 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The fans gave Turner, who's buried in the worst slump of his career, a standing ovation before each of his at-bats.

“It was pretty bleeping cool,” Turner said of the ovations. “The fans had my back … They showed up for me. It’s pretty cool to see. That was pretty nice. I wish we could have come up with that win.”

Turner's season is hard to believe. He began Friday with a .235/.290/.368 slash line. Not the numbers the Phillies expected when they signed him to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason. He has hit No. 8 in the lineup the past two games.

Turner said he feels when he’s done something right this season he hasn’t been rewarded.

“It’s a humbling game, right?” Turner said. “Like I keep saying, keep going, keep working, keep doing all the things that got me here. Trust who I am, keep playing well, and it will come back eventually.”

The fans first gave Turner a standing ovation as he came to the plate in the bottom of the second with a runner on second.

Turner lined out softly to first base.

The crowd gave him another ovation in the fourth inning when he came up with runners on first and second. He fought to a 3-2 count and then popped out to shortstop.

Finally in the sixth inning, Turner drove a two-out, RBI single to right field.

“I don’t think that line drive happened by accident,” he said. “That’s my swing right there. That’s something I haven’t been able to do for a while - hit that fastball the other way. I feel like I’ve fouled that exact pitch off a thousand times this year. For that swing to come out right there was a really good sign."

His night ended when he bounced into a force play at second base in the eighth inning.

As bad as Turner has been this season, Friday was taken as a sign of progress.

“I thought it was great,” manager Rob Thomson said of the crowd reaction. “In a way, it probably helped him a little bit. He made some really good defensive plays. I thought his second at-bat where he got to 3-2 and didn’t chase and his third at-bat where had the base hit were really good.”

What kind of reception Turner would get during the first game of the 10-game homestand became a topic on sports radio and social media Friday afternoon. Turner had been especially miserable lately, booting a ground ball in a 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. He was 2 for 21 in his previous five games before Friday.

Tuner’s agent Jeff Berry and wife, Kristen, let the shortstop know that there was plenty of discussion about what kind of reception the fans would give him Friday.

“Nobody wants to hear boos,” Turner said. “Everybody wants to be cheered all the time, but that means you’re playing well. Sometimes you need that tough love, but I wasn’t really worried about that.”

Turner for his part continues to be accommodating and straight forward with the media.

It’s cringing to watch him go through this.

But Friday’s cheers clearly meant something to him and his family.

Turner said his mother Donna told him after the game that she cried when she saw the ovation before his first at-bat.

“I guess,” he said, “the fans made her pretty happy.”