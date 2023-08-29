PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner was simply too good to keep playing as poorly as he did in the season’s first four months.

Now, he’s back to being the player the Phillies thought they were getting when they signed him to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason.

And with each August hit, Turner’s struggles of April, May, June and July fade away.

Turner hit two home runs as the Phillies beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 before 38,142 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. Angels center fielder and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout did not play because he’s on the injured list with a painful left hand.

Turner, who was batting .242 at the end of July, is hitting .313 (31 for 99) with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in August.

“It’s a humbling game. I think we all know that,” Turner said. “You try to help out your teammates, focus on the bigger picture, not so much yourself. It’s easy when you’re not playing well or you didn't do something to look down on yourself.

“When someone hits a homer, and you can root for them just as hard as you root for yourself, I think it makes a long year a lot easier. Just be a good teammate. I think that’s when you come together as a team and you make those deep (playoff) runs, when you really pull for each other.”

Both of Turner’s home runs came off starter Lucas Giolito.

Turner hit a changeup 374 feet into the left-field stands in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. He pulled a slider 398 feet in the stands for a two-run shot in the fifth to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead they never relinquished.

Earlier in the season, when Turner was struggling at the plate, his defense also suffered. His 14 errors are the fifth most of any shortstop in baseball.

As Turner’s hitting has gotten better, so has his defense.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, he snared a 102.6 mph ground ball off the bat of Logan O’Hoppe and turned it into an inning-ending out. The play probably saved at least two runs.

“You don't know when it’s going to be or what play it’s going to be. Who’s it going to?” Turner said. “Bobby (Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson) and all of us in the infield want to take pride in making those plays. That could have been a big momentum changer (for the Angels).”

The Phillies have hit a franchise single-month record 52 home runs this August. It’s no coincidence that Turner is also having his best month of the season.

“He’s a combination of on-base and slug,” manager Rob Thomson said. “When he slugs, we’re putting up points. If he gets on-base, then you have the slug right behind him too. It makes the lineup very dangerous.”

The Phillies (73-58) have won four straight and will begin Tuesday no worse than 3.5 games ahead of their nearest competitor for the top-wild-card spot, which means the Phillies would be the No. 4 seed and host a best-of-three wild-card series in October.

“Wild-card teams are scary,” Turner said. “Not to say that anybody can’t win it, obviously. But to play in the wild-card (series), you have to be playing really well at the end of the year. Those teams are dangerous, and we feel like we’re a dangerous team.”

Notes: Bryce Harper hit career home run No. 298 in the fourth inning. The two-run shot tied the score at 3-3. … Brandon Marsh has a 10-game hitting streak. … Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 ⅔ innings to improve to 14-5.

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schanuel 1b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .333 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .304 Drury 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .269 Moustakas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Rengifo ss 5 0 3 1 0 0 .252 Moniak cf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .284 O'Hoppe c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Cabbage rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 b-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Grichuk lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .140 Totals 38 4 11 4 2 8 Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .187 Turner ss 3 3 2 3 1 0 .255 Harper 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .307 Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .275 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Marsh cf-lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .291 Cave lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .239 a-Rojas ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Totals 31 6 7 6 6 6 Los Angeles 100 200 100_4 11 0 Philadelphia 100 220 01x_6 7 0 a-flied out for Cave in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Cabbage in the 7th. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Schanuel (1), Bohm (24). 3B_Moniak (2). HR_Turner 2 (17), off Giolito; Harper (13), off Giolito. RBIs_Rengifo (43), Drury 2 (61), Moniak (41), Turner 3 (54), Harper 2 (52), Marsh (48). SB_Stott (25), Marsh (8). Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Cabbage, Moustakas, Moniak, Renfroe, O'Hoppe 2); Philadelphia 4 (Rojas, Stott, Schwarber, Marsh). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Philadelphia 1 for 7. Runners moved up_O'Hoppe. Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 1-5 5 2-3 4 5 5 4 6 106 6.89 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.53 Leone 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 28 5.25 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 14-5 5 2-3 8 3 3 2 6 92 4.05 Strahm, H, 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 15 3.32 Hoffman, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.72 Soto, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.53 Kimbrel, S, 21-23 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.21 Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Hoffman 2-0. IBB_off Walker (Ohtani), off Leone (Harper). HBP_Walker (Schanuel). WP_Leone. Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher. T_2:37. A_38,142 (42,901).