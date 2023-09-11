PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to a four-year $72 million deal last offseason in part because he had thrown at least 150 innings in each of the past two seasons.

Walker crossed that threshold again Monday afternoon.

But he’s limping toward the finish line as the season winds down, and that is creating doubt about what his role will be if the Phillies make the postseason.

Walker gave up six runs in 5 ⅓ innings as the Atlanta Braves beat Philadelphia 10-8 in 10 innings before 30,572 fans in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park. The loss was the Phillies’ third in their last four games.

The defeat was especially frustrating because Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Walker isn’t the only Phillies pitcher sinking. Reliever Jose Alvarado allowed two runs and two hits in the 10th inning. The bullpen has allowed 31 hits in 35 ⅓ innings this month. Philadelphia relievers had a 3.57 September ERA after Monday’s day loss.

“They’ve been giving up some runs lately,” manager Rob Thomson said, “but I think we’re just going through a period right now. We’ll work it out. They need to get some rest. I trust them. There’s good stuff down there. They have to throw strikes. They have to hit their spots, and they will again.”

As for Walker, he struggled with his command Monday. He threw 103 pitches, just 53 of them for strikes. Walker walked the leadoff hitter in the first and fourth innings and hit the leadoff hitter in the fifth inning.

The Braves are the wrong team to have control issues against. Their offense doesn’t need any help scoring. Atlanta (94-49) leads baseball with 836 runs scored.

Thomson pulled Walker after he gave up a one-out double in the sixth inning to Orlando Arcia. Phillies reliever Andrew Bellatti didn’t help Walker out. He entered the game and gave up back-to-back home runs to Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr. as the Braves built an 8-4 lead.

“When you give free passes to a team like this, it’s not going to be an easy day for you,” Walker said. “When I was aggressive today, I got swings and misses and weak contact.”

Since Aug. 1, Walker has allowed 35 hits and walked 17 batters in 33 innings. He has 5.73 ERA during that span.

Those are not the statistics of a playoff starter.

Walker is confident he can turn his season around.

“I’ve done it before,” he said. “I know my stuff is good, but I’m not giving myself a chance when I get behind and have to throw them a cookie.”

Of course, the Phillies (78-65) still have to make the postseason.

They began Monday as the National League’s top wild card, but something seems off.

Monday was the third time since Aug. 23 that Harper hit a home run in the eighth or ninth inning to tie a game or give the Phillies the lead. Philadelphia lost all three of those contests.

“It is disappointing,” Thomson said, “but we have to keep moving on.”

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 2 2 1 0 .336 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .266 Riley 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .276 Olson 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .277 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266 1-Wall pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 c-Pillar ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .235 d'Arnaud c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Arcia ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Harris II cf 4 3 2 2 0 0 .293 Totals 40 10 11 9 4 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber dh 4 3 2 0 1 0 .200 Turner ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .267 Harper 1b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .296 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 3 1 1 .278 Stott 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .289 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286 a-Pache ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Cave lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229 b-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Rojas cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Stubbs c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Totals 38 8 9 8 5 15

Atlanta 101 033 000 2—10 11 0 Philadelphia 002 020 202 0—8 9 2

a-struck out for Marsh in the 8th. b-grounded out for Cave in the 8th. c-singled for Rosario in the 10th.

1-ran for Ozuna in the 10th.

E—Cave (1), Stubbs (4). LOB—Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Harris II (25), Albies (22), Olson (26), Arcia 2 (22), Bohm (30), Stott (30). 3B—Riley (2). HR—Harris II (15), off Bellatti; Acuña Jr. (36), off Bellatti; Turner (25), off Lee; Harper (16), off Iglesias. RBIs—Acuña Jr. 2 (95), Albies (93), Olson 2 (123), Harris II 2 (49), Pillar (24), Arcia (59), Bohm 3 (89), Stott (56), Turner 2 (72), Harper 2 (60). CS—Acuña Jr. (13).

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Rosario, Riley, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott 2). RISP—Atlanta 6 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

Runners moved up—d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr., Harris II.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Stubbs, Turner, Stubbs).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 6 4 4 4 9 104 3.42 Lee 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 8 4.18 Jiménez, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.86 Minter, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.88 Iglesias, W, 4-4 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 3.14 Yates, S, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 1-3 6 6 5 3 5 103 4.30 Bellatti 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 5.11 Covey 2 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.24 Alvarado, L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1 16 1.83

Inherited runners-scored—Bellatti 1-1. HBP—Walker 2 (Harris II,Riley). WP—Alvarado.

Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T—3:08. A—30,572 (42,901).