PHILADELPHIA — Taijuan Walker had a plan for Sunday’s start against the Kansas City Royals.

“I wanted to come out guns blazing,” he said.

The starting pitcher then threw 23 pitches in the first inning, only two faster than 90 mph.

So much for guns blazing.

Somehow, Walker adjusted and continued what has been a standout first season in Philadelphia.

He earned his major league-leading 13th win as the Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 before 43,112 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (61-51) holds one of the National League’s three wild-card playoff spots. Walker threw seven innings when it seemed he might not even survive the first.

One of the biggest mysteries confounding the Phillies is the case of Walker and the missing velocity.

At 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, Walker has the build of a power pitcher. But in his last two starts — Sunday and last Monday's outing against the Miami Marlins — his velocity has been down in the first few innings. The funny thing is that in both games Walker threw harder the deeper he went into the game. His pitches ticked into the 90s in the third inning Sunday. He threw a 94 mph fastball in the sixth.

Waker can’t explain it.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” he said. "It could be August, maybe that moment of the season right now.”

Manager Rob Thomson is also perplexed.

“I don’t know whether he’s going through some dead arm,” Thomson said. “I don’t know what it is. But the one thing about Taijuan is he just competes. Even if he doesn’t have his good stuff, he just finds a way. He adapts, adjusts and just competes.”

Walker admitted he hasn’t felt great coming out of the bullpen in his last few starts.

“I feel like I don’t have that whip, that little extra,” Walker said. “As the game gets going, I start getting more and more warmed up. The last two starts really haven’t gone the way I wanted to early. But you have to find a way to settle down and keep the team in there for a chance to win.”

The Royals took advantage of Walker’s sluggish start to score three runs on five hits in the first inning.

Walker gave up a second-inning home run to MJ Melendez that gave the Royals a brief 4-3 lead. After that blast, Walker turned into a different pitcher, allowing just one hit and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. Walker made several adjustments, including shifting from his spitter to more curveballs.

“He grinded through that one,” catcher Garrett Stubbs said. “He was pretty much a dog all day.”

Walker benefitted from a Phillies offense that saw Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs.

Pitching wins have become a devalued statistic in the analytics age, but it still means something. After all, wins determine which teams make the playoffs.

"If you're racking up wins,” Walker said, “I think you’re doing your job as a pitcher.”

Even more than any statistic or number on a radar gun, Walker’s teammates appreciate his determination and grit. It would have been easy for him to let his first-inning troubles mushroom into a short outing.

“It’s tough when you go out there and you don’t feel like your best,” Stubbs said. “I always know he’s going to figure it out even if he has a tough first inning. We know he’s going to go out there and try to make an adjustment and make sure that we do have a chance to win.

"I think guys follow that. I think guys are drawn to that. You saw it today. We play really good baseball when one of our guys grind through something like that.”

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 1 4 Garcia ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Melendez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Greinke p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Perez c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .246 a-Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Heasley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 McArthur p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Massey 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218 Fermin dh-c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Waters rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .230 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 12 8 0 6 Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .182 Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Harper dh 3 2 2 1 0 0 .300 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .274 Stott 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .302 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Stubbs c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Rojas cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .326

Kansas City 310 000 000_4 7 0 Philadelphia 320 020 10x_8 12 1

a-lined out for Greinke in the 5th. b-struck out for Heasley in the 7th.

E_Bohm (7). LOB_Kansas City 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Fermin (8), Harper (20), Turner (23). HR_Melendez (9), off Walker; Stott (10), off Greinke; Schwarber (28), off Greinke; Castellanos (17), off Heasley. RBIs_Massey (34), Beaty (3), Waters (21), Melendez (37), Stott 3 (43), Schwarber 2 (67), Castellanos 2 (67), Harper (35). SF_Waters, Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Beaty); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Sosa). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 1-12 4 7 5 5 0 4 59 5.53 Heasley 2 3 2 2 0 1 27 6.43 McArthur 2 2 1 1 0 1 24 24.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 13-4 7 7 4 4 1 2 95 4.05 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.15 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.59

HBP_Walker (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_2:17. A_43,112 (42,901).