CLEVELAND — Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Bibee (6-2) limited the Phillies to two hits and one walk in his second-longest start in the majors. The 24-year-old right-hander permitted one runner to get past first base in earning his fourth straight win and improving to 5-1 in interleague matchups.

Enyel De Los Santos worked the eighth and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase completed the combined two-hitter for the Guardians, who have won four of five and sit second in the AL Central. Clase picked up his 27th save in 34 opportunities.

"It's an absolutely unbelievable feeling to get that one," Bibee said. "You can't make any mistakes against an offense like the Phillies, and they made one mistake and it ended up costing them.

"Amed's focus right there was the difference between winning and losing."

Cleveland scored the lone run with two outs in the sixth, when José Ramírez's short fly fell among second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos in a classic example of miscommunication.

Rosario capitalized on the mistake, racing around from first and spoiling a strong outing by Philadelphia starter Zach Wheeler (7-5). The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight in his first loss since May 22, against Arizona.

Castellanos blamed himself and Marsh for the ball dropping, explaining, "It's our responsibility to take charge and not assume the infielder is going to make the play."

Stott said he thought he heard one of the outfielders call him off "at the very end," but stressed, "It was unfortunate, just one of those weird plays that we haven't had all season."

Edmundo Sosa doubled and Trea Turner singled for the Phillies, who lost their fourth in a row and fell two games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Bibee held Philadelphia to one hit in the first five innings, while Cleveland had a pair of singles off Wheeler. Neither team advanced a runner past second until the top of the sixth, when Sosa was stranded on third.

"Tanner was really good and he had to be because Wheeler was matching him pitch for pitch," Guardians manager Terry Francona said. "That was two pretty special pitchers going at it."

A crowd of 37,937 was in attendance, marking Cleveland's first back-to-back home sellouts since July 13-14, 2018.

DANDY DEBUT

Phillies DH Bryce Harper continues to battle a cold that has affected his speaking voice, but was otherwise fine, one day after landing in the photo pit while making a terrific catch in his debut at first base.

"Bryce said he feels great," said manager Rob Thomson, whose voice is also raspy from the illness. "Nothing came from the tumble, so that was good news."

Harper became the 25th player in MLB history to appear in more than 1,400 games before making his first career start in the infield Friday. He went 0 for 3 against Bibee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Noah Song (low back strain), who has been on the injured list all season, was to make his second-to-last appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. The Rule 5 selection must be activated or offered back to the Red Sox by July 28.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Triston McKenzie (right elbow strain) are rehabilitating in Cleveland. "All of them self-report that they're doing well," Francona said.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Guardians RHP Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Curry has made 23 relief appearances and one start this season.

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Bohm 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Sosa 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .250 a-Cave ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 28 0 2 0 1 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Arias ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .295 J.Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Bell dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Brennan rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .242 B.Naylor c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Totals 28 1 5 1 1 8

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 2 0 Cleveland 000 001 00x—1 5 0

a-flied out for Sosa in the 8th.

LOB—Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 4. 2B—Sosa (10). RBIs—Ramírez (55). CS—Straw (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); Cleveland 2 (Bell, Straw). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up—Schwarber. GIDP—Turner.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Rosario, J.Naylor).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 7-5 7 5 1 1 1 8 109 3.88 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.60

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bibee, W, 6-2 7 2 0 0 1 8 102 3.04 De Los Santos, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66 Clase, S, 27-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.15

HBP—Bibee (Realmuto).

Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T—2:15. A—37,937 (34,788).