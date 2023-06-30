PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Rob Thomson wants the answers to the same question fans are asking themselves.

Why does Philadelphia seemingly wait until June 1 to begin playing to its potential?

With one day left in June, the Phillies began Friday 18-7 for the month. They were 19-8 in June last season.

“I think at the end of this year what we need to do is sit down and look at maybe adjusting some spring training stuff,” he said before the Phillies (43-37) hosted the Washington Nationals on Friday night. “Whatever that is. Building pitchers up differently or we’re building positional players up differently as far as at-bats and innings played. Whatever it is, I don’t know, but we have to look at it because maybe there’s something there.”

Last season the Phillies’ success in June helped propel the team to the playoffs and eventually the World Series.

The Phillies obviously hope they travel the same road this season.

The June numbers this season and last are almost exactly the same.

The Phillies began Friday with a team slash line of .263/.327/.429 with 30 home runs and scored 125 runs this June. In June 2022, the Phillies boasted a slash line of .252/.327/.445 with 43 home runs and 146 runs scored.

The biggest improvement from this June to last was the pitching. The Phillies began Friday with a team ERA of 3.13 this month compared to 3.62 last June.

Most of that improvement came from the starting rotation. The Phillies’ top four starters — Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker — have a combined 2.66 ERA this month.

Thomson is not ready to accept the premise that the team’s slow starts this season and last are just a coincidence.

“I don’t want to say it’s just a coincidence,” Thomson said. “Then you’re not doing your homework, trying to figure out something that might be hidden there. You have to do your due diligence. You have to look at ways to make it better. Maybe there’s something in there that we can do differently to help get them out of the gate. It could be that they’re just slow starters, but I don’t want to leave it at that.”

July could also turn into a good month for the Phillies as it appears Bryce Harper is getting closer and closer to playing first base.

With Harper able to play the field, Philadelphia would have more flexibility with its lineup, namely the ability to have left fielder Kyle Schwarber become the designated hitter. That would open a spot for the Phillies to pursue a right-handed hitting outfielder. Their lack of right-handed hitters in the lineup is a glaring weakness.

Schwarber also has struggled defensively this season. His negative-14 Outs Above Average is the worst of any fielder in baseball, according to baseballsavant.com.

Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason, took infield practice with the team in Chicago this week.

“It was really good, I mean really good,” Thomson said. “I don’t want to put a timeline on it, I really don’t, because part of it is him being comfortable, too. But it’s coming pretty quick.”