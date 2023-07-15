PHILADELPHIA — Forget about the Phillies' shaky defense.

Forget about their inability at times to hit with men on the base.

The Phillies are resilient.

And that’s enough to make them a postseason contender.

On a steamy Saturday afternoon, the Phillies rallied twice from deficits to beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 before 43,712 fans in the first of a day/night doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia (49-42) trailed 3-0 after two innings and then trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

“One of the things that we really hang onto is that we’re never out of the game until the last out is recorded,” designated hitter Kyle Schwarber said. “We’re going to keep grinding.”

The win ended the Phillies' three-game losing streak.

Schwarber tied the game at three with a mammoth home run to center field in the seventh. He gave the Phillies the lead for good with a single to center field in the eighth. The single came after Bryce Harper tied the game with a pinch-hit, RBI infield hit.

As much as they thrill their fans with their comebacks, the Phillies can make their supporters shake their heads with their shortcomings.

The Phillies fell behind 3-0 when Trea Turner made a peculiar play in what has been a season of peculiar plays for the shortstop.

With two outs and a runner on first in the second inning, Turner fielded a ground ball in front of second base.

His momentum was taking him toward first base. Probably everyone in the crowd expected Turner to throw to first for what would have been a close play.

Instead, Turner flipped the ball behind his back to try to get the force at second.

Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa dropped the unexpected throw. Both runners were safe.

The next hitter, Trent Grisham, belted a three-run home run to give San Diego a 3-0 lead.

If the Phillies had lost, Turner’s miscue would have been dissected and at the center of the postgame discussion. Instead, it ended up being a footnote thanks to the Phillis' tenacity.

Brandon Marsh began the first comeback with a two-run double in the sixth. Schwarber’s 440-foot home run tied it at 3.

But Manny Machado hit career home run No. 300, a 425-foot shot into the second deck in left field in the eighth inning to give the Padres a 4-3 lead.

The Phillies once again rallied. This time it began when Bryson Stott reached on a booted ground ball to shortstop.

Harper, who did not start because the Padres started left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, stepped up to the plate with runners at first and third and one out.

The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” Many remembered his home run in the eighth inning to give the Phillies the win over the Padres in Game 5 of last season’s National League Championship Series.

This time, Harper hit a soft ground ball with an expected batting average of .070. He beat it out for a single.

It wasn’t “Bedlam at the Bank,” but it was good enough.

Schwarber and Turner followed with RBI singles to put the Phillies up two runs. The left-handed Schwarber’s single came off an 0-2 sinker from Padres' left-handed reliever Tim Hill.

“(He’s) kind of a funky lefty,” Schwarber said. “He threw one (sinker) away. He threw one (sinker) up in the middle and he threw one up and in, and I was able to stay through it.”

It would have been easy for the Phillies to pack it in Saturday. It was hot. They were down. The second game of the doubleheader started at 7:05 p.m.

“Forget this one,” they could have said. ‘We’ll get them in a couple of hours.”

But that’s not how the Phillies are built. They have their weaknesses, but a lack of mental toughness isn’t one of them.

Saturday's game turned into one of those wacky games teams recall at the end of the season. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs played left field in the bottom of the ninth. Second baseman Stott caught a pop-up for the final out but only after colliding with right fielder Nick Castellanos.

“They keep fighting. That’s what they’ve done the past two years,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s the quality of character that’s in the dugout, the clubhouse. They just never give up.”