PHILADELPHIA — Jeff Hoffman can pitch.

That’s a good thing because he’s not so good with predictions.

Hoffman did not allow a run in two extra innings as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 in a game that left most observers' heads spinning. Kyle Schwarber knocked in the winning run with a line-drive sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning.

With the victory, the Phillies (51-42) won three of four from the Padres in a rematch of last season's National League Championship Series.

“Every series is a big series,” Hoffman said, “but you definitely want to win those big ones against teams that could be potentially matched up against you at the end of the year. Everybody came through, and we never stopped fighting today.”

After Hoffman's first scoreless inning, manager Rob Thomson asked him if he could pitch another.

“We’re not going to need it,” Hoffman answered.

He was wrong. The Phillies needed one more zero from Hoffman before earning one of the season’s most satisfying wins.

After Hoffman shut down the Padres in the top of the 12th, Edmundo Sosa began the bottom of that inning as the ghost runner at second base. Johan Rojas sacrificed him to third. Schwarber lined his sacrifice fly to left field. Sosa slid across the plate, and the celebration began.

The 30-year-old Hoffman was the unexpected hero. Of course, the fact that he’s even with the Phillies is a surprise.

He was once a big-time prospect. The Toronto Blue Jays selected him with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2014 draft, but he never fulfilled his promise. His career ERA is 5.51 ERA.

The Minnesota Twins signed him as a free agent this past offseason but he opted out of his contract March 28 after failing to make their opening-day roster.

The Phillies signed Hoffman to a minor league deal three days later, but Hoffman opted out of that deal in early May. However, Philadelphia still had a brief window in which it could promote him from Triple-A and did so on May 4, in part because he threw an impressive batting practice session against Bryce Harper while the former NL MVP was rehabilitating from offseason Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies haven’t regretted the move. Hoffman has mostly been used in low-leverage situations, but he’s 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and a save in 21 appearances.

“It was kind of a whirlwind of an offseason,” Hoffman said. “I went to camp with one team, opted out and ended up here. I’m glad I did, having a lot of fun. It’s been a blast.”

Hoffman’s scoreless innings were even more impressive because he left the ghost runner stranded in both the 11th and 12th innings.

“My thing is try to get that first guy out,” Hoffman said. “Things tend to get a little bit easier if you have one out and a runner on second.”

Hoffman threw just eight pitches in the 11th. He needed 11 pitches to navigate the 12th. He mixed in his splitter with a slider and a four-seam fastball.

"We have been using him in down games and middle of games," Thomson said. "But he really stepped up today."

Sunday's game started after a nearly three-hour rain delay, but the crowd of 37,204 couldn’t complain. They got their money’s worth as a lot transpired.

Bryson Stott and Schwarber hit home runs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres slapped a two-run, game-tying pinch-hit single in the eighth inning.

Harper tied the game with a line drive single off lefty Padres closer Josh Hader in the 10th.

San Diego manager Bob Melvin was thrown out of the game for arguing a batter pitch clock violation in the top of the 12th.

Phillies rookie center fielder Joahn Rojas made another spectacular catch, this one a back-handed stab in the first inning.

And all this was on top of the Phillies and Padres having played a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The Padres and Phillies played 39 innings in roughly 50 hours.

How would Thomson describe the weekend?

“Tiring,” he said.

The Phillies are off Monday and then host the National League Central Division leading Milwaukee Brewers (52-42) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a meeting of potential playoff teams, but the series will have added interest because Thomson announced before Sunday’s contest that Harper would make his debut at first base in one of the three games.

‘We have an unbelievable group right now,” Hoffman said. “The more wins we stack, we seem to get closer. The goal is to keep stacking them.”

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kim 2b 6 2 2 1 0 2 .262 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .256 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258 Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 a-Tatis Jr. ph-rf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .285 G.Sánchez c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Carpenter dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .174 1-Batten pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Dixon rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .203 d-Odor ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Grisham cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .219 Totals 42 6 7 6 3 10

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .189 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .249 Harper dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .246 Stott 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Marsh rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .280 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .217 b-Bohm ph-3b-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Hall 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 c-Castellanos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Sosa 3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Rojas cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .273 Totals 41 7 10 7 2 11

San Diego 100 110 020 100—6 7 0 Philadelphia 000 014 000 101—7 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. b-flied out for Ellis in the 9th. c-grounded out for Hall in the 11th. d-struck out for Dixon in the 12th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 12th.

E—Hall (2). LOB—San Diego 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Grisham 2 (24), Carpenter (11), Kim (13), Harper (16), Realmuto (21). 3B—Marsh (5). HR—Kim (11), off Wheeler; Bogaerts (11), off Wheeler; Stott (8), off Lugo; Schwarber (25), off Lugo. RBIs—Kim (33), Bogaerts (36), Grisham (30), Tatis Jr. 2 (49), J.Soto (51), Stott (34), Schwarber 2 (56), Realmuto 2 (37), Ellis (4), Harper (26). SF—J.Soto, Schwarber. S—Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 5 (J.Soto 2, Carpenter, G.Sánchez, Kim); Philadelphia 4 (Ellis, Rojas 2, Stott). RISP—San Diego 2 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 11.

Runners moved up—Dixon, J.Soto, Tatis Jr., Grisham, Turner. GIDP—G.Sánchez, Castellanos, Hall.

DP—San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Kim, Dixon); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Hall).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo 5 1-3 7 5 5 0 5 92 3.78 Cosgrove 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 31 1.46 Martinez 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.80 Hader, BS, 22-26 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 1.03 Hill, L, 1-4 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 10 3.98

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 5 3 3 0 7 101 4.04 G.Soto, BS, 1-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 20 4.89 Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.11 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.23 Strahm 1 0 1 0 1 1 19 3.75 Hoffman, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.59

Inherited runners-scored—Cosgrove 1-1, Marte 2-0. HBP—Hader (Realmuto). PB—Realmuto (6).

Umpires—Home, Brock Ballou; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T—3:30. A—37,204 (42,901).