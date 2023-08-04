PHILADELPHIA — Don’t expect to see Michael Lorenzen at the local coffee shop.

The starting pitcher hasn’t needed an energy boost since joining the Phillies.

“I’m usually a coffee guy, a caffeine guy,” Lorenzen said. “I haven’t needed any of it because I have some natural energy. You’re playing some meaningful baseball. I feel pretty energized.”

The Phillies, who began Friday in possession of a National League wild-card spot, acquired Lorenzen in a deal with the Detroit Tigers a few hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline. The move paid immediate dividends.

Lorenzen allowed two runs in eight innings as the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 Thursday.

“I’m glad that got me in a game right away,” Lorenzen said before the Phillies hosted the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. “Throw me in the fire. Let me get acclimated that way. I feel pretty comfortable. I’ve known a lot of these guys for a long time. I think I counted the other day that there are nine guys I either played with in the big leagues or when I was younger.”

A standout athlete, Lorenzen has hit seven career home runs and played 34 games in the outfield during a big league career that began in 2015.

For now, Lorenzen will be part of a six-man Phillies starting rotation. Philadelphia is the middle of a stretch where it plays 17-straight games. The Phillies next off day is Aug. 15. Lorenzen is comfortable in a six-man rotation. He did it last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

“Right now what we’re really trying to do is give (the starters) as much recovery time as we can through this 17-day stretch,” manager Rob Thomson said.

The right-handed Lorenzen was 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts with Detroit this season. He represented the Tigers in this year’s All-Star game. Lorenzen has pitched a career-high 113 2/3 innings this season. His previous career-high was 113 1/3 in 2015. He made 18 starts for the Angels last season, but missed time in the middle of the season with a shoulder strain and threw slightly less than 100 innings.

Lorenzen, who has been a starter and reliever during his career, said he feels no ill effects from his workload this season.

“I feel really good,” Lorenzen said. “I’ve made some adjustments from last year coming into this season. I’m willing to make mistakes, but I learn from those mistakes. I feel like I made some mistakes last year because it was my first time in a long time (starting). I’ve made those adjustments, and my body feels pretty good.”

Lorenzen, 31, becomes a free agent at the end of the season. Phillies President of Baseball Operation Dave Dombrowski said Philadelphia had interest in Lorenzen before the season started but could not guarantee him a spot in the starting rotation.

“I didn’t want to go to any team that really had bullpen in mind,” he said. “I did (the bullpen) with the (Cincinnati) Reds. I didn’t want to go anywhere where if I had a bad couple of first starts, they’re like ‘Oh, you’re a bullpen guy.’ Let me ride it out. Let me figure some stuff out. Detroit promised me they were going to let me do that. I think that paid off for me.”

Starting is important to Lorenze, but it’s not the only thing. After Aug. 15, the Phillies will probably shift back to a five-man rotation. Lorenzen could find himself back in the bullpen.

“Winning is important to me, too,” Lorenzen said. “They brought me here to win baseball games and go on a run. I’m willing to do whatever.”