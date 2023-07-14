PHILADELPHIA - Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres lofted a pop fly to shallow center field in the ninth inning Friday night.

Phillies shortstop Treat Turner immediately indicated that he didn’t see the ball. Neither did anybody else.

It fell between Turner, second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos for a double.

It was that kind of night for the Phillies.

The San Diego Padres blasted four home runs and beat Philadelphia 8-3 before 44,028 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Padres (44-47), who lost to the Phillies in last year’s NLCS, have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams this season. But they have now won six of their last seven and seven of their last nine games.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia (48-42) has dropped three straight.

Friday marked the first game back from the All Star break. Philadelphia elected to stay in rotation and start Cristopher Sancehez on the mound. This allowed starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler to get more of a rest.

Sanchez allowed two home runs - both in the third inning. Gary Sanchez lined a change up 368 just inside the left field foul pole to make it 1-0 Padres. Two batters later, Fernando Tatis hit another changeup 432 feet into the second deck in left field to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

“He was OK,” manger Rob Thomson said of Sanchez. “He threw strikes again. Maybe one too many changeups to Gary Sanchez, and then it looked like Tatis was sitting all over the changeup first pitch. But five innings, three runs, we just didn’t swing the bats early.”

Manny Machado and Juan Soto also hit home runs for the Padres.

As for the Phillies offense, it struggled against Padres starter Yu Darvish, who struck out nine in six innings. The Phillies finished with 12 strikeouts. Turner struck out three times, the final with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

“It looked like they were a little rusty,” Thomson said of the Phillies hitters. “The ninth inning was encouraging.”