The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital.
Doctors were able to attend to Manuel and “immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot,” the team said. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”
Manuel, 79, served as the Phillies’ manager from 2005 to 2013 and is one of the most beloved figures in Philadelphia history for his role in bringing the city its first winning team in over two decades.
Manuel led the Phillies to five straight playoff appearances, four division titles, two National League pennants and the 2008 World Series championship. He compiled a 780-636 record while in Philadelphia, and finished his managing career, which included three seasons with the Cleveland Indians, with 1,000 wins.
People are also reading…
Manuel is now a senior advisor to the general manager.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.