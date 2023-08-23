PHILADELPHIA — The ole baseball saying states that momentum is only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher.

Forget about that.

On Wednesday when the Phillies hosted the San Francisco Giants, momentum was only as good as your next inning’s pitcher.

The Phillies rallied to force extra innings on Bryce Harper’s three-run home run in the ninth inning. But Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel gave up three runs in the top of the 10th and Philadelphia lost 8-6.

“I thought we kind of let that one go today,” Harper said.

It seemed after Wednesday’s ninth inning that there was no way the Phillies could lose.

The Phillies trailed 5-2 when the inning began. The Giants brought in closer Camilo Doval, who was the seventh of 10 Giants pitchers to appear in the game.

Doval had blown Tuesday night’s game, allowing two runs as the Phillies won 4-3 on Trea Turner’s two-run, walk-off single.

That was nothing.

As the crowd of 33,035 fans stood, Doval walked Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to start the inning.

Harper stepped to the plate. The crowd got louder.

Harper lined a 3-1 slider down the right field line. It ricocheted off the foul pole to tie the game.

The Phillies had the momentum. The Giants were running out of pitchers.

But Kimbrel walked the first batter he faced and hit the second in the top of the 10th. The inning got away from him after that.

“I hate that I couldn’t get through that inning,” Kimbrel said. “That was a heck of a home run by Harper. It was exciting. I just couldn’t do my thing.”

Philadelphia (69-58) leads the Chicago Cubs by 2.5 games for the top National League wild-card spot.

“We have to keep going,” Harper said. “We have to stay there, 35 games to go (in the regular season). We have to keep rolling. There’s teams trying to chase us down. It’s very competitive in this wild card right now.

“We have a pretty tough schedule in the next couple of weeks. Got the (New York) Mets a couple of times, the (Atlanta) Braves, Milwaukee. We’re going to see kind of what we’re made of. We just have to take it one step at time with the understanding that we don't want to get caught.”

Harper's health

Harper’s back is an issue worth watching.

Harper left an Aug. 10 game with back spasms. He played first base Sunday but was limited to being the designated hitter Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of back soreness. Manager Rob Thomson said Harper’s back was “a little tight,” and it was a day-to-day issue.

Before Wednesday’s game, Thomson said the back shouldn’t escalate to the point where Harper can no longer play first base.

“It’s more precaution than anything,” Thomson said of keeping Harper out of the field. “It’s not affecting his swing. He’s turning it loose. I’m just trying to make sure that he keeps hitting.”

Harper said he’s fine but indicated he will be cautious about playing first base. Thomson said there was a chance Harper could play first against the St. Louis Cardinals after Thursday's off day.

“I think we’re going to check back after the off-day,” Harper said. “I don’t want to rush into it and get back out there and go back to square one. But I feel good.”

Any discomfort he might have seems to be having little or no impact on his hitting.

Harper looked as good at the plate Wednesday as he has all season. He was 2 for 4 but the exit velocity on each of the four balls he hit was at least 110 mph.

Harper has homered in three straight games for the first time since May of 2022.

“I’m just getting pitches on the plate to swing out and not missing them,” Harper said. “I’m trying to not chase pitches out of the zone. Take chances when I can and continue to try to square up baseball.”

Lorenzen falters

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen struggled in his second straight outing since throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9.

He has allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs in nine innings in his last two starts.

Lorenzen, who has thrown a career-high 131 2/3 innings this season, says he feels fine.

“I just need to stay sharp with my skill,” he said. “Keep doing what I’ve been doing all year, and don’t deviate. I had a couple of rough patches this season. You just have to keep moving forward, don’t deviate, trust your process, trust your plan and trust that it’s going to work out.”