PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies and fans threw quite the summer party in August.

There were home runs and come-from-behind wins.

The bash peaked when Bryce Harper hit career home run No. 300 in the eighth inning Wednesday.

But in the ninth inning, the lights came on. The music shut off, and the hangover kicked in.

The Los Angeles Angels rallied for three runs in the ninth off Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel to win 10-8 before 34,655 fans. Despite the loss, Philadelphia (74-59) finished 7-2 on the nine-game homestand.

And after the post-party headache fades, all anybody who was at or watched Wednesday’s game will remember is Harper’s milestone blast.

“Hopefully, 300 more,” Harper said when asked about the achievement. “I really wanted to do it at home for this fan base and this great city. Growing up, you don’t really think about the one or the two or the three. You think about bigger numbers. I’m very happy where I’m at right now. This is a stepping stone into the next couple of years.”

Harper is the 12th active and the 158th player in baseball history to reach the 300 home-run milestone.

The historic moment came in the eighth inning when he stepped to the plate with one out and a runner on first and the Phillies down 8-7. He pulled the first pitch he saw from Angels reliever Matt Moore — a curveball — 381 feet into the right field stands to give the Phillies an 8-7 lead.

The fans roared as Harper circled the bases. The crowd chanted “MVP, MVP.” Harper popped out of the dugout for a curtain call, pointed to the fans and kissed the “Phillies” across the chest of his jersey.

It was the latest in a series of big hits and memorable moments for Harper since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019.

“Very blessed to put this uniform on with Phillies across my chest,” Harper said. “I’m very fortunate to have a long-term deal and play this game for a long time. Hopefully, I’m able to do it for even longer than what my contract looks like right now.”

As for Wednesday’s game, it was the Phillies’ bullpen that faltered.

Trea Turner’s three-run home run gave Philadelphia a 6-5 lead after six innings.

But in the top of the eighth, Gregory Soto walked back-to-back Angels, and Seranthony Dominguez allowed a pair of singles as Los Angeles scored twice to take the lead.

After Harper’s home run gave the Phillies back the lead, Kimbrel gave up three runs, including a two-run home run to Brandon Drury with the score tied at eight.

August was projected to be a key month for the Phillies in their drive for their postseason. Philadelphia had 19 home games this month, many of them against struggling teams. The Phillies went 13-6 in those games. They hit a single-month, franchise-record 59 home runs in August.

Harper and Turner are the poster boys for the Phillies’ August surge.

Turner began the month batting .242. But he hit .324 (35 for 108 in August) with nine home runs.

Meanwhile, Harper hit 10 home runs in August.

The calendar flips to September on Friday, and the Phillies will begin a six-game road trip that takes them to Milwaukee to face the National League Central Division-leading Brewers and then to San Diego to meet the Padres.

The Phillies can only hope September and October turn out to be as fun as August.

As for Harper, he’s relishing every moment.

“I love being a Phillie,” he said. “Plain and simple. It’s something I dream about. This fan base, this city. I love it. I really do plain and simple. I feel like I’m part of this family, and they’re part of our family as well. There’s nothing like it.

“I go on and on and everyone thinks I pander a lot, but it’s real.”

Want proof of Harper’s words?

Ask anybody who saw career home run No. 300.

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 12 10 3 11 Schanuel 1b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .324 Rengifo cf-ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .307 Drury 2b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .269 Grichuk lf-cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .168 O'Hoppe c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .213 Renfroe rf 4 2 3 4 0 1 .242 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .226 Velazquez ss 2 1 0 1 0 0 .173 a-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 1-Cabbage pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 11 8 6 8 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .188 Cave lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Turner ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .258 Harper 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .308 Castellanos dh 5 0 3 1 0 1 .278 Stott 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .296 Bohm 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281 Marsh rf 1 1 0 0 4 0 .290 Rojas cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .289 Stubbs c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225

Los Angeles 020 030 023_10 12 0 Philadelphia 020 013 020_8 11 1

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.

E_Sánchez (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B_O'Hoppe (3), Escobar (3), Renfroe (31), Turner (30). HR_Renfroe (19), off Sánchez; Drury (19), off Kimbrel; Turner (19), off López; Harper (15), off Moore. RBIs_Renfroe 4 (56), Velazquez (3), Ohtani (95), Drury 3 (64), Rengifo (46), Rojas (18), Stubbs (8), Castellanos (83), Turner 3 (60), Harper 2 (55). SF_Rengifo. S_Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Velazquez); Philadelphia 3 (Turner 2, Bohm). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stott, Harper. GIDP_Ohtani, Schwarber, Harper.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel; Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Harper, Turner, Harper).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 4 4 2 2 3 3 84 5.01 Leone 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.54 Loup, H, 9 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 19 5.88 López, BS, 2-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 17 2.77 Moore, W, 4-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 29 2.66 Estévez, S, 29-31 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.33

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez 4 2-3 7 5 3 0 5 62 3.48 Hoffman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.63 Strahm, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.27 Soto, H, 18 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 15 4.86 Domínguez, BS, 2-8 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.82 Kimbrel, L, 7-5, BS, 21-24 1 2 3 3 1 2 25 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-2, Hoffman 2-1, Domínguez 2-2. HBP_Detmers 2 (Turner,Bohm). WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:03. A_34,655 (42,901).