MIAMI — Phillies pinch-hitter Cristian Pache predicted earlier this week that he would have a home run against the Miami Marlins.

He didn't know he would deliver one of the biggest hits of his career in his first at-bat Friday night.

Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to help the Phillies rally past the Marlins 4-3 and match the franchise record with their 13th straight road victory.

"Back in Tampa I told the boys, 'When I hit the ball out of the park in Miami, I'm going to jump and have fun,'" Pache said. "And look at that. In my first at-bat I actually hit it out of the park."

The Phillies, coming off a three-game sweep of the AL-leading Rays, moved within 1 1/2 games of the second-place Marlins in the NL East standings by tying the franchise mark for road wins set. The Atlanta Braves lead the division.

Philadelphia last won 13 straight road games from April 17-June 2, 1976.

Miami had a 3-1 lead entering the ninth before J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff single against reliever A.J. Puk (4-3) and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Alec Bohm then hit a one-out double that scored Realmuto and made it 3-2. Puk struck out pinch-hitter Josh Harrison to set the stage for Pache's heroics.

The 24-year-old Pache sent a 0-1 pitch to center field, barely clearing the fence for his first career pinch-hit home run.

"It was a real man that hit that ball," Pache said of his winner.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up seven hits, three runs and struck out seven. Jeff Hoffman (2-1) replaced him in the seventh and worked two innings for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth and earned his 14 save.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara allowed eight hits, one run and struck out five with no walks in his last start before the All-Star break. He gave up a solo homer to Realmuto in the sixth that cut Miami's lead to 3-1.

"We hit the ball hard off Alcantara," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "We hit into some bad luck. We couldn't string anything together, but I thought we hit some really hard ball right at people. I liked our approach."

MLB batting average leader Luis Arraez, who will be the NL's starting second baseman in next week's All-Star game in Seattle, had a two-out single in the seventh. His average is .386. Some fans at the Marlins' home ballpark yelled "MVP" during his at bats.

After a two-run second inning for Miami, Garrett Cooper gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead with a solo shot to right in the fourth. He also singled in the sixth.

Joey Wendle doubled twice for Miami. Jacob Stallings and rookie Dane Myers drove in runs in the second.

Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber had a hit apiece for the Phillies.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Marlins entered the game at 51-38, their most wins ever before the All-Star break. The previous was 50 wins, done in 2008 and 1997. Miami had the fifth-best record in the majors and second-best in the NL, behind Atlanta.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto, who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville, will pitch Saturday. ... Edward Cabrera will pitch three innings in Class A Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday.

Phillies: Noah Song made his fourth appearance in Clearwater, Florida, Friday night. He allowed no runs, one hit and struck out one in one inning. Song also worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Thomson said it would likely be Song's last outing before the All-Star break. ... Seranthony Domínguez (left oblique strain) will have another bullpen session Saturday.

UP NEXT

LHP Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.61) will face LHP Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67) in the second game of the three-game set.

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .189 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Realmuto c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .253 Stott 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Bohm 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Hall 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216 a-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Marsh cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .275 b-Pache ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .326 Totals 36 4 11 4 0 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .386 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 De La Cruz lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Hampson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 J.Sánchez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259 Segura 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Wendle ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .202 c-Gurriel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Myers cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .357 Totals 35 3 9 3 0 9

Philadelphia 000 001 003_4 11 0 Miami 020 100 000_3 9 1

a-struck out for Hall in the 9th. b-homered for Marsh in the 9th. c-popped out for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Stallings (4). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 5. 2B_Marsh (16), Bohm (15), Wendle 2 (12). HR_Realmuto (10), off Alcantara; Pache (2), off Puk; Cooper (12), off Wheeler. RBIs_Realmuto (34), Bohm (57), Pache 2 (7), Stallings (10), Myers (3), Cooper (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Turner 2); Miami 1 (Myers). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP_Bohm, Wendle.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Cooper).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 6 7 3 3 0 7 101 4.05 Hoffman, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.53 Kimbrel, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.41

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 6 2-3 8 1 1 0 5 95 4.72 Scott, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.98 Puk, L, 4-3, BS, 14-18 1 3 3 3 0 3 22 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0. WP_Puk. PB_Realmuto (5).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:21. A_13,850 (37,446).