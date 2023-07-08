Very few sports cards are sought more by collectors than something that’s one-of-a-kind.

The better the player, the more valuable a 1-of-1 can be. For Bowman collectors, that’s the autographed superfractor, a one-of-a-kind variation of a player’s base card, for the first Bowman card of top prospects.

Mainland Regional High School graduate Chase Petty’s 2021 Bowman autographed chrome “superfractor” popped up for auction on eBay last week with a starting price of 99 cents. Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, the eBay auction for Petty’s most coveted card ended with a winning bid of $1,475.

Overall, the auction lasted a week and saw 12 bidders make a total of 32 bids. In the final minute alone, six bids raised the winning price by $250.

Those numbers are the kind that three-time American League MVP and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout sees for his 2011 Topps Update rookie card and other unique and highly sought cards each year.

It’s difficult to find a comparison for Petty’s superfractor. Because those cards are unique, it’s often they never pop up for auction, as someone who pulls them from a pack may choose to keep the card or sell it in person. And that’s not to mention a unique card like this may still be sitting in a pack in a warehouse somewhere yet to be opened.

This year, a similar card took the hobby by storm when a $250,000 bounty was put out for a Druw Jones autographed superfractor from the 2023 Bowman set. Jones, the No. 1 prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system and the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, is the son of former major leaguer Andruw Jones.

Petty, a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher, graduated from Mainland in 2021. That summer, he was selected by the Minnesota Twins 26th overall in the MLB Draft, signing a $2.5 million bonus.

On March 13, 2022, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a deal that included major leaguer Sonny Gray. Petty is now the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com.

Petty is in his third pro season, pitching for the High-A Dayton Dragons. He has made nine starts this season and is 0-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

Petty was The Press Player of the Year in 2021 when he led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.