PHILADELPHIA — The 2023 Phillies face a decision on starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

In many ways, it’s similar to the one the 2010 Phillies made on Jayson Werth.

The reality is Nola could have just seven or so regular season starts left in his Phillies career. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. Do the Phillies resign him?

It has been a polarizing season for Nola, who is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and has allowed a career-high 29 home runs.

“It has been up and down,” Nola said of his season. “It’s been inconsistent for me.”

Often in games, he appears on his way to a stellar outing only to see things fall apart often due to untimely homers.

“He’s made some mistakes along the way and he’s paid for it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I’ve said all along that pitchers make mistakes in every game they pitch and a lot of times they get away with it. He hasn’t been getting away with it.”

There are some Phillies fans who would say good riddance to Nola.

Others say drop him to the bottom of the postseason rotation.

For whatever the reason, many fans have never seemed to fully appreciate Nola and what he means to the team.

His strength is his durability. Nola is on pace to throw at least 200 innings for the fourth time in the past five full seasons. That durability is a skill other teams are willing to pay for. ESPN projected this month that Nola would receive a five-year, $110 million free agent contract. That sounds low. A five or six-year deal for $150 million sounds more likely.

“I try to stay healthy like I always do,” Nola said. “I try to go deep in the games and give the guys the best chance to win.”

If Nola walks, who is going to pitch his 200 innings for the Phillies next season?

Keep in mind, at least for 2024 and probably 2025, those 200 innings aren’t coming from highly-touted Phillies pitching prospects Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

The rest of the season and the playoffs are critical to both Nola and the Phillies. Nola needs to minimize his mistakes and pitch better. If he pitches well in September and October, no one will remember the home runs he gave up in June, July and August.

Meanwhile, the Phillies need Nola more than ever in the next two months if they are to duplicate last season’s postseason success.

There are question marks around the starting rotation. Ranger Suarez is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. Taijuan Walker just needed to skip a start after a drop in velocity. Michael Lorenzen has already thrown a career-high innings.

Meanwhile, all Nola does is keep pitching. The Phillies are 14-12 in his starts this season.

“I always want to do my job as best as possible,” Nola said. “I want to take the ball every time. If I’m healthy, I get a chance to do that. In my mind, I get a chance to go win a ball game and put the guys in a good position to win a ball game. That’s my goal every year.”

It will not be cheap to sign Nola. The 30-year-old is finishing up a club-friendly, five-year $56.75 million contract. Considering his age, this offseason is probably Nola’s last chance to cash in.

The decision the Phillies made on Werth’s free agency should be a lesson for current Philadelphia management.

After the 2010 season, the Phillies let Werth walk. The then 31-year-old outfielder signed a seven-year $126 million contract with the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies took the money they didn’t give Werth and signed pitcher Cliff Lee to a five-year, $115 million free agent deal. The “Five Aces” were born.

But that era lasted just one season. The Phillies lost in the 2011 Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals and wouldn’t make the playoffs again until last season.

Without Werth’s right-handed bat, the Phillies lineup was never the same. It was a major reason why Philadelphia’s postseason drought began.

Without Nola, the same thing could very well happen to the starting rotation and who knows what that would mean for a team built to win right now.