Buddy Kennedy is finally being rewarded for his terrific play in Triple A this season.

The 24-year-old infielder will start at third base for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they host San Diego at 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Rich Hill (7-11, 5.09 ERA), the 43-year-old veteran lefty, is scheduled to start for the Padres.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to the Reno Aces to make room for Kennedy. Because Kennedy had to be added to the 40-man roster, outfielder Kristian Robinson was designated for assignment.

“It’s awesome! Always getting the call is always special," Kennedy said via text Saturday afternoon. "All I wanna do is go compete and help (the Diamondbacks) in anyway as I can. Still surreal and wanna enjoy every moment I can!”

Kennedy is the second call-up for a former Cape-Atlantic League standout this week. Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy was recalled by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, his second stint with the big league club this year.

In 87 games with the Aces this season, Buddy Kennedy hit .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs. He walked 70 times and had an OPS of .927.

Kennedy is coming off a three-hit performance for Reno on Thursday. He reached base safely five times in a 14-7 win over Salt Lake Bees.

After Friday night's game, Kennedy and longtime girlfriend Claire Swift sat down to eat at one of their favorite spots when he got a phone call from his Aces manager, Blake Lalli.

"My manager called asking what I was eating for dinner 'cause we always talk about food, and he was like, 'Well, the food in the big leagues is a lot better,'" Kennedy said via text Saturday morning, adding he was caught off guard with the surprise news.

Kennedy's season in the minors was a carryover from his torrid spring training, when he hit .424 (14 for 33) with two doubles, two triples, four runs and a 1.131 OPS in 18 games. Kennedy mostly plays second and third base and played a couple games in left field in Reno as an experiment.

The Diamondbacks, who at one point had the best record in the National League, have stumbled below .500. They began Saturday on a nine-game losing streak and had fallen to 57-59 after their 10-5 loss to the Padres on Friday to open the series.

With Kennedy in the lineup and all-star starter and Bishop Eustace graduate Zac Gallen on the mound Saturday night, Arizona is hoping a shakeup will get it out of the funk.

Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games over two stints last season with Arizona, he batted .217 with one homer and 12 RBIs.

His first stint with the Diamondbacks was memorable. He hit a double for his first major-league hit in his debut game. Two days later, on Father's Day, with his father, Bud, and grandfather and former major-leaguer Don Money in attendance, Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first major-league home run.

Kennedy shed the No. 45 he wore last year for No. 16 to honor his grandfather. Money, who spent the first five of his 16 major-league seasons with the Phillies, wore No. 16 during the last three of his years in Philadelphia.

Through 484 minor league games, Kennedy hit .287 with 91 doubles, 26 triples, 45 homers and 247 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Brett Kennedy pitches for Reds

Brett Kennedy (no relation to Buddy) pitched in his first game since being recalled Tuesday by the Reds.

He pitched the final two innings of a 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed just one hit and struck out one in his scoreless appearance.

In two games (one start), Kennedy, from Brigantine, is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA and four strikeouts in seven innings.