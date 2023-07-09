LOS ANGELES — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout won't attend Tuesday’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.
"It was a tough decision for me, but I got to get my hand right," Trout said Friday before the Los Angeles Angels visited the Dodgers.
Wearing a cast that stretches from his hand to his elbow, a smiling Trout was on the field before the game, two days after having surgery.
"It's the quickest route to get back on the field," he said. "Got it done, feels good, let it heal."
Trout got hurt fouling off a pitch Monday.
"It's a freak thing," he said. "All the preparation I've done to keep me on the field, all the work I've been putting in just to keep my body healthy, and something like this pops up. It's just a little bump in the road, and I'll get back out there."
People are also reading…
Trout is one of 14 Angels players currently on the injured list.
"I'm going to do whatever I can to get back as fast as I can," he said. "Hopefully before September."
The three-time AL MVP was selected to his 11th All-Star team and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.