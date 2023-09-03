PHILADELPHIA — The Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

Mike Trout wasn’t available for comment Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

In fairness, the 2009 Millville High School graduate and Angels star is on the injured list still recovering from when he broke the hamate bone in his left wrist in July.

But he was still traveling with the team.

If Trout had talked, there would have been some questions about Trout National, the private golf course he is building with Tiger Woods in Vineland.

There would have been some questions about the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles season. Trout is one of the Eagles’ most famous fans.

But there also would have been questions about what a mess the Angels are and Trout’s baseball future.

Watching the Angels play, one thing is clear: It’s time for Trout to get out of Los Angeles and play for a legitimate contender.

It makes sense for Trout. It makes sense for the Angels.

Los Angeles has begun a downward spiral that it does not appear capable of pulling out of. The evidence is everywhere.

Superstar hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent at the end of the season. He is also facing Tommy John surgery and is almost a sure bet not to re-sign with Los Angeles.

In addition, the Angels traded several prospects for veterans before the Aug. 1 trade deadline to make a run at the playoffs. The moves failed miserably. Los Angeles began Wednesday 7-19 in August.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported the Angels put six prominent veterans — including starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, reliever Renyaldo Lopez and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk — on waivers in what appears to be an attempt to dump payroll. ESPN said the moves stunned the baseball community.

To top it off, Los Angeles currently owns the majors’ longest streaks of consecutive losing seasons (seven) and consecutive non-playoff seasons (eight, tied with Detroit).

The Angels are screaming for a complete teardown and rebuild, and that begins with trading Trout.

He is 32 and has been slowed by injuries. He’s played in one game since July 1 because of the wrist injury. He played in just 36 games in 2021 because of a calf injury. Trout has played more than 140 games in just one of the past six full seasons.

The talent is still there. Trout hit 40 home runs in 119 games last season. A new team could rejuvenate him.

Trout comes with a price. He has seven seasons left on his 12-year, $426.5 million contract.

When it comes to a trade, that contract is an issue, but it doesn’t make a deal impossible. The best comparison is when the Texas Rangers were able to trade Alex Rodriguez to the New York Yankees in 2004, just three seasons into a 10-year, $252 million deal.

Also, the Angels could facilitate a trade and receive more and better prospects in return by offering to pay part of Trout’s contract.

Where could Trout land?

The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals seem like logical spots. The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will always be mentioned. With Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos already signed to expensive deals, the Phillies do not appear to be a fit.

Trout has played in just three playoff games. The Kansas City Royals swept the Angels in the 2014 American League Division Series.

It would be a shame if those were the only postseason contests of his career. But that is likely to happen if he stays with the Angels.

Trout didn’t really have to say anything the past three days. His situation speaks for itself.