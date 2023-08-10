PHILADELPHIA — The morning after he threw a no-hitter, Michael Lorenzen didn’t get a chance to sleep in.

The Phillies starting pitcher threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history on Wednesday night.

Lorenzen’s 9-month-old daughter June woke him up at 6:30 am. Thursday.

“My eyes are burning, not much sleep,” Lorenzen said in the Phillies' clubhouse Thursday afternoon. “But it’s been fun to be able to reflect and kind of relive it. It was a special moment for me, my family and this team.”

The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five and walked four in a 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday. He improved to 2-0 since he the Phillies acquired from the Detroit Tigers for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee in an Aug. 1 trade.

Lorenzen’s mother, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi, became a big part of the night. The Phillies' broadcast showed them consistently throughout the game.

“My wife and mom had a ton of questions,” he said. "They wanted to know just what goes through my head in between innings. What I was feeling when I was getting set to make a certain pitch, in-game situation stuff.”

Lorenzen received hundreds of texts Wednesday night. He answered them all. He will take home the pitching rubber as a souvenir. The Vans cleats he wore are headed to the Hall of Fame. Lorenzen could have some Phillies-themed Vans cleats for his next start.

Lorenzen threw 124 pitches Wednesday. He said his arm felt about 10 percent worse than it usually does after a start. Lorenzen's next start will be Aug. 18 in Washington against the Nationals.

“I’ll find a routine where I can ease into my next start,” he said. “I think we’ve come up with a good plan already, and I should be good to go.”

Lorenzen was in the midst of a good season before coming to Philadelphia. He represented the Tigers in the All-Star game.

But he is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings since joining the Phillies. Opponents are batting .107 against him.

One of the biggest changes for Lorenzen since arriving in Philadelphia has been an improved changeup. For that, he can thank Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham.

Lorenzen said Cotham had a picture of Lorenzen’s changeup grip from 2019. It wasn’t close to the grip he was using this season before he got to Philadelphia.

"I didn’t realize (the grip) was shifted in my hand,” he said. “It's not like I purposefully changed the grip. I thought I was gripping the ball the same way, and I wasn’t.

“My changeup has been OK. I’ve had a Band-Aid on it for the past couple of years, and I’ve been able to get by. But it hasn’t been my changeup.”

Lorenzen will be a free agent at the season's end. No matter what happens the rest of his Phillies career, his name will be on a list forever with Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels, Jim Bunning and other franchise players to who have thrown no-hitters.

“It’s incredible,” Lorenzen said. “I’ve been obsessed with this game ever since I can remember. I got to the point where I have to find things to take my mind off of it. To be able to be included with names like those, it’s awesome. You look back at all the work you've put in, not knowing if it’s going to pay off, hoping it pays off, I’m just grateful for it.”