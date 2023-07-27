PHILADELPHIA — Reserve outfielder Jake Cave crashed into the left-field fence to make an acrobatic catch Wednesday night.

Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa hit a home run.

Both plays helped the Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 and take two of three games from the Orioles, who at 62-40 began Thursday with the best record in the American League.

Philadelphia not only got key contributions from Cave and Sosa on Wednesday, but reserve center fielder Johan Rojas played well in the first two games of the series, batting 3 for 7 with two stolen bases and an RBI.

There is plenty of talk of the Phillies acquiring a right-handed power bat before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline. But could they survive with their current bench?

For now, it might be good enough.

“That’s our job,” Cave said. “We’re playing around a bunch of superstars out here. Anything we can do to contribute to help these guys, we’re doing our job. Because any given day, you’re going to have (Trea) Turner, (Kyle Schwarber), (Bryce) Harper all going deep and having these huge games. If we can contribute something as well, that’s a good sign of a good club.”

Cave was batting .346 for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He was stuck in the minors primarily because of the way the Phillies' roster was built. A spot finally opened for an outfielder when Harper started to play first base last week. This allowed Schwarber to switch from left field to designated hitter.

“There were worse positions to be in,” Cave said of being stuck in the minors. “I was down there playing pro ball. I’m an hour away from Philly stadium, knowing anything can happen at any time. If I go down and I pout, that doesn’t help anybody. It definitely doesn’t help me. It doesn’t help the team. There are people who would give anything to be in my position — Triple-A ballplayer, still on the roster.”

The return of Seranthony

It’s an obvious statement, but the Phillies' bullpen is better and deeper with Seranthony Dominguez.

The right-handed reliever, who had been out with an oblique injury, returned Wednesday night to pitch in his first game since June 15.

Dominguez entered in the seventh inning with a runner on second and no outs. He struck out two but allowed a single, which drove in the inherited runner to tie the score at four.

Still, Dominguez ended up as the winning pitcher as the Phillies rallied for the win.

It will be interesting to see if the Phillies make a trade for a reliever or two before Tuesday's deadline, or, with a healthy Dominguez back in the mix, will choose to stand pat in the bullpen.

“It’s big to have another guy on the back end of the bullpen,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He threw strikes. The velocity was good.”

How good are the Phillies?

The series win over the Orioles was another sign of the Phillies’ ability to beat elite teams.

“We just lost two series in a row (to the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers),” Thomson said Wednesday. “It’s good to get back on the winning side.”

The Phillies can beat good teams, but they've also struggled against teams with losing records. The Phillies' next 14 games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals. The Pirates, Royals and Nationals all have losing records.

If the playoffs began Thursday, Philadelphia (55-47) would be a wild-card team. Considering their opponents, this is a stretch where the Phillies could cement their postseason status.