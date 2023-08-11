PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper was not in the Phillies’ lineup because of mid-back spasm Friday night.

Now, the big question is how many games he will miss.

Manager Rob Thomson said Harper was day-to-day. Harper left Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals after the fourth inning.

Harper himself did not seem too concerned.

“I feel better today,” Harper said in the clubhouse before the Phillies hosted the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Harper said one specific play did not cause the injury.

“I felt it in the first inning,” Harper said. “But I just didn’t think it was fair of me to come out of the game in the first. I didn’t want Castro (Phillies utility infielder Rodolfo Castro) to get ready immediately. I thought I could loosen it up, and I just wasn’t able to get it loose.”

Harper’s back issue comes just as he was starting to hit with power. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason and returned to the lineup May 2. The Phillies had originally said he would probably be out until the All-Star break.

Harper hit for average when he returned but did not hit a home run from May 26 to July 15.

That began to change on this current 10-game homestand. He was 7 for 25 with two home runs and six RBIs during the homestand’s first seven games.Harper planned to receive treatment Friday.

“It’s good that he feels better,” Thomson said. “They kind of worked it out where the spasm was.”

Alvarado update

Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado took another step toward returning from elbow inflammation.He pitched live batting practice to Castro and outfielder Jake Cave on Friday afternoon.

“Unbelievable,” Thomson said when asked how Alvarado looked. “He really did. He threw strikes. The cutter had a lot of depth.”

Thomson said the plan is for Alvarado to throw a bullpen session Sunday and then begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday. Thomson said he anticipated Alvarado making at least two rehabilitation appearances.

Alvarado has not pitched since July 6. He was a dominant reliever early in the season with six saves and 39 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

“He’s another really high-leverage guy,” Thomson said. “If we get him back to where he was throwing earlier in the year that’s a really, really good bullpen.”Starting pitching update

Thomson said Ranger Suarez will start Sunday against the Twins, and Zack Wheeler will go Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

The Phillies are currently using a six-man rotation. At some point, Thomson said the Phillies will shift back to a five-man rotation, but the manager said Friday night’s starter Cristopher Sanchez, the most likely starter to head to the bullpen when the shift to the five-man rotation happens, will get at least one more start.