The Phillies bolstered their starting rotation and sent a clear message to the bats in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia acquired starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

What the Phillies did not do was trade for a right-handed power hitter, which was frequently listed as one of the team's top needs in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

Clearly, Phillis president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is telling Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and the rest of the under-performing lineup to get it in gear.

"We think we have a very talented offensive club," Dombrowski said on a Zoom call after the 6 p.m. deadline. "We have some good offensive names, and we like their ability. Now we have to go out and do it. We have confidence in them that they're going to do it."

The right-handed Lorenzen was 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts this season. He represented the Tigers in this year’s All-Star game. Lorenzen has pitched 105 ⅔ innings this season. He threw a career-high 113 ⅓ in 2015.

“We’ve liked Lorenzen a long time,” Dombrowski said. “We inquired about him in the winter time, but he wanted a commitment to be a starting pitcher. We couldn’t give him that at the time."

Lorenzen, 31, becomes a free agent at the end of the season. He bolsters a starting rotation that has pitched well but lacks depth. With the addition of Lorenzen, Dombrowski said the Phillies will for now go to a six-man starting rotation.

"There's still 60 games to play," Dombrowski said. "Guys are going to start a bunch of times. It's not always the best but the healthiest pitchers who get to the postseason. Our guys have thrown a lot of innings over the last couple years. The depth behind the big five in our rotation ... we didn't feel it was quite as deep if something happened to someone. Adding someone like Lorenzen really changes that."

Lee was the Phillies' No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com. The 20-year-old was batting .283 with 14 stolen bases for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies' High-A affiliate.

To make room for Lorenzen on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated utility man Josh Harrison for assignment. Philadelphia signed the right-handed Harrison in the offseason, but he was a disappointment with a slash line of .204/.263/.291 in 114 plate appearances.

The Lorenzen trade was one of two the Phillies made before the deadline. The Phillies also sent former starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielder Rodolfo Castro.

The right-handed Castro will replace Harrison. Castro, 24, comes with a slash line of .228/.317/.355 in 224 plate appearances this season. He has performed better against left-handed pitchers, with a slash line of .290/.368/.538.

Falter pitched well down the stretch last season and began this season in the Phillies' starting rotation but fell out of favor after going 0-7 with a 5.38 ERA.

The Phillies (57-49) began Tuesday in possession of one of the National League's there wild-card spots. Philadelphia plays at the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

The trades the Phillies didn't make Tuesday were just as interesting as the ones they made.

Dombrowski said it was a seller's market. The Phillies elected to stand pat when it comes to offense. Nearly all of the right-handed outfielders who were thought to be available — Teoscar Hernandez of Seattle, Adam Duvall of Boston and Harrison Bader of the Yankees — were not traded.

"There were very few guys available," Dombrowski said, "and some of the prices we just didn't want to pay."

For the Phillies, maintaining the status quo could mean rookie Johan Rojas in center field and Brandon Marsh in left field for the rest of the season.

Rojas created excitement since making his big league debut last month with his speed and defense.

"Pitching was the priority," Dombrowski said. "We like the job Rojas has done for us, his energy, his defense outstanding, his speed is good. Do we think he’s overwhelmed? Kept coming back (to not that we could see). We think he can (eventually) be a star."

Right-handed outfielder Christian Pache should also return before the end of the season from elbow surgery.

In the end, Dombrowski and the Phillies believe their stars and the complimentary players around them will be enough.