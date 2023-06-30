PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sanchez did his part Friday night.

The Phillies pitcher solidified himself for now as the team’s No. 5 starter, allowing two runs in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

But Sanchez wasn’t stingy enough as Washington beat Philadelphia 2-1 before 44,261 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The loss ended the Phillies’ four-game winning streak.

“My mentality is just to go out there and compete,” Sanchez said. “Everytime they give me an opportunity to pitch, I’m ging to do my best.”

Sanchez was making his third start after being promoted from Triple-A to take over the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation.

He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six. His biggest mistake came during the second inning when Stone Garrett hit a changeup 341 feet for a two-run home run. The blast came after Keibert Ruiz reached a throwing error by shortstop Trea Turner, so only one of the runs was earned.

In his last three starts, Sanchez has a 2.40 ERA with 12 hits allowed and 15 strikeouts in 15 innings. More impressively, after struggling with his control early in the season, Sanchez has walked just two during that span.

“Attacking hitters early has been really helpful for me,” Sanchez said.

Whether it was the start of the holiday weekend or the anticipation of the postgame fireworks, the fans seemed ready to roar.

The Phillies’ offense teased the crowd but never gave them that chance.

Turner and Nick Castellanos led off the sixth with back-to-back bloop singles but were stranded at third and first base, respectively, when Bryce Harper popped out and J.T. Realmuto and Bryston Stott struck out swinging.

Alec Bohm led off the seventh with a double, but he too was stranded.

“It’s disappointing,” manager Rob Thomson said. “We just didn’t get it done. We have to start hitting with runners in scoring position. That’s a tough thing to do sometimes, but we have to get it done.”

Friday’s loss was a disappointment. But the Phillies can take solace in the knowledge that they appear to now have a viable No. 5 starter, something they struggled to find in April and May.

“We gave him that ball … and he’s kind of ran with it,” Thomson said. “Hes given us some good outings, and that’s what you need from a fifth starter. He’s really calm. He’s filling up the strike zone. When he does that, his stuff is good enough.”

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thomas rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .302 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .263 Meneses dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Ruiz c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .233 Garrett lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Smith 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .265 Hill cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Totals 34 2 8 2 1 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .184 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .309 Harper dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Stott 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .293 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Clemens 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Totals 34 1 8 1 1 12

Washington 020 000 000_2 8 0 Philadelphia 010 000 000_1 8 1

E_Turner (9). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Garrett (8), Bohm (13). HR_Garrett (4), off Sánchez. RBIs_Garrett 2 (19), Bohm (48). SB_Stott (14), Turner (18), Castellanos (6). CS_García (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Abrams, Meneses); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Stott 2, Schwarber). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Clemens).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-6 6 6 1 1 1 8 99 3.30 Thompson, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.66 Finnegan, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.51 Harvey, S, 7-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.25

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 0-2 6 7 2 1 1 6 87 3.26 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.95 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.78 Vasquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0. WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:33. A_44,261 (42,901).