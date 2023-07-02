PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos acknowledges he’s a control freak.

When he’s comfortable off the field, he’s comfortable on it. It’s all connected.

After struggling last year in his first season with the Phillies, Castellanos was named to the National League All-Star team Sunday. The game will be played July 11 in Seattle. It is his second All-Star Game appearance. He also made the National League team in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Castellanos said the whole reason for his turnaround is simply because he feels more at ease in his second season in Philadelphia.

“Last year I wasn’t comfortable in any part of my surroundings,” he said. “Building relationships with my co-workers, the city, the media. I didn’t really have a grasp on all of it. I’m somebody that everything is connected. If I don’t have peace in any of those relationships, how am I going to have it in the (batter’s) box?”

It’s eye-opening to compare Castellanos’ numbers to last season.

The right fielder, who hit a home run and a double in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, boasts a slash line of .316/.358/.516 this season. He’s hit 12 home runs — one fewer than all of last season — and knocked in 54 runs — eight less than last season. His 26 doubles this season are one off of last season’s total.

Castellanos said he’s proud of how he has consistently dealt with the game's ebbs and flows this season.

“Not getting too high when I have results,” he said, “and not caring too much when the game doesn’t bounce my way.”

What meant a great deal to Castellanos was how the people around him reacted to his All-Star selection.

“It was really cool to see just how happy everybody else was for me,” he said. “Coaching staff, my teammates. All the embraces are something that meant a lot.”

Castellanos never seemed comfortable on or off the field last season. He hit just 13 home runs and had 62 RBIs after hitting 34 home runs with 100 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

Life came at Castellanos fast last season. He was adjusting to a new city, and he and his wife, Jessica, had a son last May.

Castellanos went through the same transition in his first season in Cincinnati, when he batted .225 with 14 home runs during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

“It’s kind of hard for me to turn my mind off,” Castellanos said.

Castellanos will head to Seattle with manager Rob Thomson and the rest of the Phillies’ coaching staff. Thomson gets to manage the National League after winning the NL pennant last season.

Thomson said in addition to just being more comfortable, Castellanos has worked on his craft, making some swing changes.

“I’m very proud of him,” Thomson said. “After last year, he went through a lot of struggles in the regular season, he’s been our most consistent hitter all year long. He deserves it.”