Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.
Monday: Did not play in a 6-4 loss in Colorado.
Tuesday: Batting sixth and playing third base, he went 1 for 2 with a single in the second inning, his first hit of the season, in an 8-5 win over the Rockies. He also grounded out and was hit by a pitch before being replaced by Jace Peterson in the eighth inning.
Wednesday: Batting sixth and playing third base, he went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI in a 9-7 win over the Rockies. He drove in his first run of the season on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth.
Thursday: The Diamondbacks will begin a four-game series at 9:40 p.m. in San Diego against the Padres. Rich Hill (7-12, 5.17 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres. Kennedy went 0 for 1 with a walk against him Saturday.
Stats: Kennedy, who made his season debut Saturday, is hitting .250 (2 for 8) with a run and an RBI in three games. He has walked once and struck out once. His on-base percentage was .455, his OPS .705. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.
