Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.
Wednesday: He went 2 for 2 with a double in a 7-0 loss to the Dodgers in the series finale. He replaced Jace Peterson in the top of the seventh inning and hit a single. He stayed in at second base and hit his first double of the season in the top of the ninth.
Thursday: The Diamondbacks are off. They enter the day 69-65 and a half-game back in the wild-card standings to the division-rival Giants.
Friday: Left-hander Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the 9:40 p.m. series opener for the Orioles in Arizona. Kennedy, who mainly bats against lefties, has yet to face Irvin.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .167 (4 for 24) with a double, one run and one RBI in 10 games. He has walked four times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .310, his OPS .518. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.
