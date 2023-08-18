Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.
Wednesday: Batting sixth and playing third base, he went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI in a 9-7 win over the Rockies. He drove in his first run of the season on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth.
Thursday: Batting fifth and playing third base, he went 0 for 2 with a walk before being removed for a pinch-hitter in a 3-1 win over the Padres.
Friday: Struck out as a pinch-hitter with one out in the ninth inning of a 4- 0 loss at San Diego.
Saturday: They’ll play a doubleheader, at 3:10 pm. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday’s game was rescheduled for Saturday because of the tropical storm expected to hit the California coast. San Diego had not announced its starter for the day game. Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24) will start the second game. Kennedy is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .182 (2 for 11t) with one run and one RBI in five games. He has walked three times and struck out twice. His on-base percentage was .429, his OPS .629. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.
