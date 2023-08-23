Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.
Tuesday: Entering as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth, he went 0 for 2 in a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. He stayed in and played third base until he was subbed out in the ninth inning for Nick Ahmed.
Wednesday: The Diamondbacks were off.
Thursday: Arizona will begin a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds. Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.47 ERA) is scheduled to make the 9:40 p.m. start for the Reds. Kennedy has never faced him.
Namesake faceoff: Atlantic City High School graduate and right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy (1-0, 3.00 ERA) is the scheduled starter in their 9:40 p.m. game on Friday. The two Kennedys are not related and last faced each other in double A ball. Buddy Kennedy, who bats right-handed, has mainly been facing left-handed pitching this season, so there is a chance he may not bat against Brett Kennedy.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .125 (2 for 16) with one run and one RBI in five games. He has walked four times and struck out twice. His on-base percentage was .333, his OPS .458. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.
— Press staff reports
