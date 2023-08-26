Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.

Thursday: Batting second as the Diamondbacks’ designated hitter, he went 0 for 3 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter during the seventh inning of a 3-2 win over the visiting Reds.

Friday: Buddy Kennedy did not play in Arizona’s 10-8 win over the Reds. However, Brett Kennedy, no relation, pitched the final four innings for Cincinnati. The Atlantic City alumnus gave up five hits and five runs, raising his ERA to 5.06. He walked three and struck out two. He did not get the loss.

Saturday: Cincinnati had not announced its starting pitcher for the 8:10 p.m. game.

Stats: Buddy Kennedy is hitting .105 (2 for 19) with one run and one RBI in eight games. He has walked four times and struck out four times. His on-base percentage is .288, his OPS .572. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.