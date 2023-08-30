Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17, 2022.
Tuesday: Batting second as the Diamondbacks’ designated hitter, he went 0 for 3 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. Kennedy faced Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw three times and struck out twice.
Wednesday: This game ended too late for this edition.
Up next: Arizona is off Thursday and will begin a three-game series at home at 9:40 p.m. Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. No starter was designated for the O’s as of Wednesday afternoon.
Stats: Buddy Kennedy entered Wednesday hitting .091 (2 for 22) with one run and one RBI in nine games. He had walked four times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .259, his OPS .350. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .318 (104 for 327) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five homers, 73 runs and 46 RBIs in 87 games.
