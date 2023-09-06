The Arizona Diamondbacks designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment Wednesday.

Arizona needed to make room on the 40-man roster for catcher Seby Zavala, whom they claimed from the Chicago White Sox, the team announced. Because of that, Kennedy will be placed on waivers by the Diamondbacks in the coming days.

Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, was hitting .318 (107 for 337) with five homers, 46 RBIs and 76 runs in 90 games with the Triple-A Reno Aces this season.

The Diamondbacks called Kennedy up Aug. 12, and he proceeded to hit .167 (4 for 24) with a double in 10 games. He was optioned back to Reno on Sept. 1 before being designated for assignment Wednesday.

Because he is set to be waived, Kennedy is not with Reno, which is in the middle of a six-game series against the Isotopes in Albuquerque.

This is the second time in his career Kennedy was waived by Arizona, which did so in November. If he passes through waivers, he could either be reassigned to Reno or opt for free agency.

Kennedy, drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, is in his sixth pro season with the Diamondbacks. He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a home run and 12 RBIs. His homer, a grand slam, came on Father's Day.