PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott is in the midst of a good season.

Twenty years ago, it would have been considered a great season.

The Phillies’ second baseman hit a home run in Philadelphia’s 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. He’s batting .303.

Since 2007, only two Phillies — Bryce Harper (.309) in 2021 and Ben Revere (.306) in 2014 — have hit .300 or higher with more than 400 plate appearances. The Phillies haven’t had two players hit .300 in the same season since Chase Utley (.332) and Aaron Rowand (.309) did it in 2007.

With that history in mind, one would think that Stott’s .303 average would have brought him more attention this season. But that’s not the case. Most of the noise around the Phillies centers on the daily grind of wins and losses, and questions about when Bryce Harper will play first base, should Kyle Schwarber bat leadoff, and just how good is Aaron Nola.

Stott isn’t worried about the lack of attention.

“It’s nice personally, but I could care less about that, and more about the wins and how we’re playing as a team,” he said. “Obviously, your end goal is a World Series. I’m just doing as much as I can to help the team win. I’ve always been told growing up that the team success will have individual success follow it.”

When it comes to the spotlight, Stott’s biggest issue is that a .300 average clearly isn’t what it used to be. It was one of baseball’s magic numbers. A hit three times in every 10 at-bats made you one of the game’s best players.

But in the past decade, baseball has left the.300 average behind. Players are now measured by analytical statistics, such as WAR (wins above replacement), on-base percentage, OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), OPS+ (on-base plus slugging in the context of ballparks and other factors) or a host of other stats that are flashed on the big scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park and mean little or nothing to many fans in the stands.

Just for good measure, Stott also measures up well when it comes to analytics. His Baseball Reference WAR of 2.8 leads the team.

“He can really hit,” manager Rob Thomson said. “And he is a great defender. He is playing really well.”

With his .300 average, Stott would have been recognized as one of the game’s top hitters in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Phillies chose the Stott with the 14th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. To become a true star, Stott, 25, must hit with more power. Sunday’s home run was his eighth of the season.

But his .300 average might just deserve more credit today than it would have gotten 20 years ago. A .300 hitter is a rare sight in today’s game, which emphasizes the home run.

Stott began Monday as one of four qualified NL hitters with at least a .300 average. In 2013, a dozen NL hitters batted .300 or better. In 2003, 21 NL hitters did it.

“I know what kind of hitter I am,” Stott said, “what kind of player I am. I’m just trying to stay in that realm instead of trying to do something that’s not me.”

But Stott admits that finishing the season with a .300 or better average would be special.

“It’s cool,” he said. “You hear that when you first start playing baseball, you want to hit .300. But I don’t look at the end of the season. There’s so many games, so many at-bats left, you could (be batting .300) in the first two months of the season and then hit a little skid. I’m just trying to put good at-bats together and see what happens.”