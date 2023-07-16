PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper will play first base this week.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday Harper will make his debut at first base on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Harper has not played the field since April of last season because of an elbow injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

Thomson said Friday that in time Harper could become an excellent defensive first baseman.

“He’s athletic,” Thomson said. “His glove skills are really good. The thing that we have to move through as this goes on are just situational plays … cuts and relays, bunt plays, that type of thing. We have no other way (to prepare for those plays) other than putting him in the game.”

Thomson has said in the past that Harper will initially not be an everyday first baseman.

Thomson on Sunday also left open the slim possibility that Harper could return to right field toward the end of this season.

With Harper able to play the field, it gives the Phillies lineup much more flexibility.

It opens up a spot in the outfield as Philadelphia could shift current left fielder Kyle Schwarber to designated hitter. It also allows the Phillies to rest right fielder Nick Castellanos by allowing him to occasionally be the designated hitter.

The Phillies (50-42) began Sunday a game out of the final National League wild-card spot. Philadelphia was scheduled to host the San Diego Padres on Sunday, weather permitting.

Christian Pache update

Thomson also announced Sunday that outfielder Christian Pache will.9o have surgery Monday to remove a screw in his right elbow.

The screw was put in the elbow before pache signed a professional contract. The screw had recently caused some irritation in the elbow.

Thomson said he expects Pache to return at some point this season.

The Phillies promoted Johan Rojas from Double-A on Friday to take Pache’s place. Rojas impressed in his big league debut, making a spectacular catch in center field and driving in two runs as the Phillies swept a doubleheader from the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Pache had been on the surprises of the season. The Phillies acquired him in a March trade with the Oakland A's. pache provided excellent defense and was batting .327 (16 for 49) with two home runs.