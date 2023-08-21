PHILADELPHIA -- On a hot August night, it was easy to see the benefit of the Phillies playing at home in the chill of October.

The Phillies blasted four home runs, including an inside-the-park home run by Bryce Harper, and beat the San Francisco Giants 10-4 in the opener of a three-game series with wild-card ramifications. Philadelphia (68-57) leads the Giants (65-60) by three games for the National League’s top wild-card spot.

“That’s a big first game of that series,” Harper said. “That’s a good team over there. We’re fighting for that one spot. I thought everybody in our lineup and our pitching as well came out strong.”

The Phillies entered the series two games ahead of the Giants for the top-wild spot. This is critical because the wild-card team with the best record will be the fourth-seed in the six-team playoff field and host a best-of-three wild card series.

Factor in the that the Phillies are 1-8 in San Francisco since 2021 and it's readily important how critical this three-game series and home-field advantage is.

The night had the feeling of a postseason game.

Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, and Kyle Schwarber also homered. Johan Rojas hit a two-run triple. But It was Harper’s inside-the-park home run that drew the biggest roars from the 36,274 Citizens Bank Park fans.

He lined a fifth-inning sinker from Giants reliever Sean Hjelle off the left center-field wall. The ball angled away from Giants center fielder Wade Meckler.

Harper saw this while sprinting toward second base and seemed to shift to a faster gear. Meckler struggled to pick up the baseball, and Harper slid across home plate to give the Phillies a 5-2 lead.

The part of Citizens Bank Park with the angled wall was designed by the late Phillies president David Montgomery to give batters a chance at inside-the-park home runs.

“I don’t really like hitting triples,” Harper said. “I might as well try to get home. Anytime you hit a ball out that way you just run as hard as you can just in case.”

The Phillies‘ power show made a winner of starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who allowed two runs in seven innings. It was his best start since he threw 7 ⅓ innings in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 18.

Nola benefitted from two pivotal defensive plays. Johan Camargo bounced into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the first inning. Schwarber threw Joc Pederson out trying to stretch a single to left field into a double in the third.

But most of all, Monday was a reminder that when it comes to big games, the Phillies are a different team at home.

They were 6-2 at Citizens Bank during last year’s playoff run to the World Series.

“Every team I feel like plays really well at home,” Harper said. “It’s just a little bit different here with the fans that we do have. We just love being at home. Any chance possible, right? We don’t mind going on the road and playing in the playoffs. I think you guys saw that last year. But anytime you’re able to play home in front of your fans in any given spot, that’s where you want to be. “

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Pederson dh 2 1 2 1 1 0 .238 a-Slater ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Flores 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Matos lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Bailey c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Ramos rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Camargo ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .235 Sabol lf-c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .247 Meckler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Schmitt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 32 4 9 4 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .183 Cave lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Turner ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .251 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Harper dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Bohm 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .285 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .253 Stott 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295 Sosa 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .252 Rojas cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .296 Totals 38 10 16 10 2 9

San Francisco 101 000 002_4 9 3 Philadelphia 121 020 40x_10 16 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-flied out for Schmitt in the 9th.

E_Meckler (1), Camargo (1), Flores (4). LOB_San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Stott (26), Bohm (22). 3B_Sosa (2), Rojas (1). HR_Pederson (12), off Nola; Wade Jr. (13), off Nola; Sosa (8), off Manaea; Bohm (13), off Manaea; Harper (10), off Hjelle; Schwarber (33), off Hjelle. RBIs_Pederson (41), Wade Jr. (35), Camargo (2), Sabol (37), Harper 2 (42), Sosa 2 (23), Bohm (77), Stott (51), Rojas 2 (16), Schwarber 2 (80).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Davis); Philadelphia 5 (Sosa 2, Schwarber, Realmuto, Harper). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 14.

LIDP_Meckler. GIDP_Flores, Camargo, Castellanos, Turner.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.; Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Bohm; Stott, Turner, Bohm; Bohm, Turner, Bohm).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 19 4.23 Manaea, L, 4-4 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 3 60 5.06 Hjelle 4 2-3 10 6 6 0 4 60 8.59

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 11-8 7 7 2 2 1 5 100 4.49 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.30 Covey 0 2 2 2 2 0 25 5.00 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.65

Covey pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Manaea 2-0, Hjelle 1-0, Hoffman 3-0. HBP_Hjelle (Bohm), Covey (Camargo). PB_Bailey (4).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:44. A_36,274 (42,901).