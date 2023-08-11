Right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy returned to the Cincinnati Reds this week and entered Friday waiting for his turn on the mound.

Kennedy, 29, was recalled Tuesday from the Triple-A Louisville Bats after the Reds optioned right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson. It’s the second major league stint for the Atlantic City High School graduate this year.

On July 4, Kennedy pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks and struck out three in five innings in Cincinnati’s 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13.

In 13 games with the Bats (12 starts) this season, Kennedy was 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 innings.

Kennedy had made seven career major league starts, going 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. In 138 career minor league games (118 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-36 with a 3.95 ERA and 572 strikeouts in 597 2/3 innings.

Kennedy, who grew up in Brigantine and pitched at Fordham University, was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.