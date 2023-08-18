Brett Kennedy turned in a terrific starting pitching performance for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

The Atlantic City High School alumnus from Brigantine pitched five scoreless innings against the visiting Blue Jays. He scattered three hits, walked one and struck out two, lowering his ERA to 3.00.

Cincinnati scored in the bottom of the ninth to win 1-0, so Kennedy did not get the decision.

He faced 20 batters, threw 49 of his 75 pitches for strikes and got five groundouts and two flyouts. He hit Vladimir Guerrero with a pitch.

“He was all you could ever ask for right there against a good hitting team,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He used his fast ball, located it well. He's got some deception on his fastball and really attacked hitters with that pitch. Used his slider a little bit. The bullpen was outstanding."

Said Kennedy: “It's really cool for me to back in the big leagues and helping a team win.”

Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games.

Kennedy, who turned 29 on Aug. 8, made his major league season debut on the Fourth of July at Washington. He started and got the win but was sent back to the Triple-A Louisville Bats on July 6. He was recalled Aug. 7 and pitched two scoreless innings of relief at Pittsburgh on Aug. 11.

The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13.

In 13 games with the Bats (12 starts) this season, Kennedy was 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 innings.

In nine career MLB games, including eight starts, with the Reds and Padres, Kennedy is 2-2 with a 5.59 ERA. In 138 career minor league games (118 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-36 with a 3.95 ERA and 572 strikeouts in 597 2/3 innings.

Kennedy, who pitched at Fordham University, was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

